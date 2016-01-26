A Super Modern Home for a Super Lucky Family

Today we bring you an exciting interior design and decoration project by the renowned Victoria Plasencia Interior Designers, based in Zapopan, Mexico. As we will see upon closer inspection, the designers had a marvellous canvas to work with, as the House Lomas is an exceptional example of modern architecture. Be assured, the interior design matches the structure!

Join us to take a tour of the rooms and to see with what particular detail and attention Victoria Plasencia decorated and furnished the home. We're sure you’ll also see a mix of different styles but that the predominant design is modern with appropriate materials, colours and textures. There was definitely no fear of adding too much detail here, but the result is impressive rather than overwhelming or too busy.

Don’t believe us? Why not take a look for yourself!