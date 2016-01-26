A Super Modern Home for a Super Lucky Family

Today we bring you an exciting interior design and decoration project by the renowned Victoria Plasencia Interior Designers, based in Zapopan, Mexico. As we will see upon closer inspection, the designers had a marvellous canvas to work with, as the House Lomas is an exceptional example of modern architecture. Be assured, the interior design matches the structure!
Join us to take a tour of the rooms and to see with what particular detail and attention Victoria Plasencia decorated and furnished the home. We're sure you’ll also see a mix of different styles but that the predominant design is modern with appropriate materials, colours and textures. There was definitely no fear of adding too much detail here, but the result is impressive rather than overwhelming or too busy.
Don’t believe us? Why not take a look for yourself!
Just look at the beauty of this contemporary home! The strong, geometric features, the use of concrete for a bold façade, the extended planes and use of space – it is a prime example of modern architecture. And in such a lovely natural landscape as well. Those rolling hills and greenery must be a treat for any onlooker’s eye.
We think we can all agree that with a spectacular structure such as this, the owner would want just as spectacular interiors. Well, the owners certainly made the right decision in hiring Plasencia Interior Designers & Decorators, who were definitely up to the task. We can’t wait to see what they got up to!
Before perusing the interiors of the home, we are greeted by an equally impressive front entrance to the house. The large wooden doors that open up into the home is overhung by a slap of concrete and studded with LED lights that look like stars above the doorway. This must be a very welcoming sight when you come to visit the house. In the corner we also find a tranquil potted plant to further invite guests in.
In front of the entryway are polished marble slabs which function as pathway to the front door. This gives the entire area a sleek and ultramodern appearance very suited to the rest of the house’s façade. More elegant plants are added to the space to avoid it from becoming too impersonal, and combined result is an inviting and sophisticated entryway.
Now we finally get to the interiors, and the first space we’ll take a look at is the kitchen area, which also has a small dining area to accompany it. What is evident from the start and without any doubt, is the abundant luxury of the space. No one could deny the elegance and sophistication we see here, and this is achieved in a number of ways.
Firstly, marble is used for the kitchen countertops. This expensive material is unparalleled in class, in addition to providing high-quality workspaces resistant to wear. This also matches the polished stone floors in just a bit of a darker hue.
The area is accentuated by soft, warm and stylish lighting, and subtle yellow elements are used to decorate the space to add to this warm-coloured feeling.
So now we get to a lavish living room, only one of several such spaces in the house. As you can see from this image, the living room is dense with detail. However, the space also seems harmonious and none of the innumerable items actually clash with each other. This has been achieved by a defined and extended colour scheme, as well as textures which complement one another.
Look at the sandy-coloured shaggy rug, for example. It acts as foundation for the rest of the room, but its light, neutral colour is not imposing, allowing other, heavier colours to be used for the sofas and decorative items. The texture of the rug is also interesting and contrasts pleasantly with the sleek glass table top and the softer fabric of the rugs.
In addition, some metallic accessories are thrown in the mix to bounce of of the natural elements and add an aspect of glamour to the ensemble.
As predicted last year, metallic accessories will definitely be a trend in 2016.
The House Lomas seems to be a bottomless well of surprises. The home has its very own bar as well! And not just any bar at that—I think we can all agree that this is quite a special space. Moving out from a lounge area, the dark wood bar hosts a long counter and matching shelves to house the multiple expenses bottles of liquor. The bar is accompanied by a row of classic black bar stools which only slightly stands out from the wooden backdrop.
The bar area also has a large-screen TV, perfect for sport days when you can have some friends over to enjoy a drink at the bar while watching the game. They won't want to watch sport anywhere else again!
As we saw in looking at a few rooms in this house, there is a lot of entertainment and relaxation space to encourage socialisation and recreation. But don't get the wrong idea, the house means business as well. Here we find a home office or study with room for many people at once. This makes it the perfect spot for home work or study groups for all the kids in the house, as well as a business conference, if you're working from home.
Not only does each individual seat have its own working space with all the necessary power points and docks, but the room is also outfitted with a interesting bookcase to complement the modern interior. The ergonomic chairs will ensure that each job can be wrapped up in comfort.