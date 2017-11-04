A home for the rustic at heart

In the sunny south of Portugal is a cottage that encapsulates the best of modern living in the most rustic setting. This vision is brought alive by landscapers AT&V – Saaranha & Vasconcelos. Let us take a quick trip through this fantastic cottage.
This spacious cottage allows for a warm welcome to all with its large and airy interiors.
The space is designed to accommodate visitors’ cars and the palm forms a simple highlight.
Shaded terraces and a stream nearby provide coolness and freshness.
Beautifully equipped terrace meant for relaxed contemplation
Vibrant colours to offset the plain backdrop
Splashes of colour and a rustic décor with the vases and rugs brighten the entry.
As we enter we see an interesting arrangement of comfortable seating and a leather coffee table.
The brightness of the living room is accentuated by soft carpets and light colours.
Every piece of décor salutes the rustic lifestyle from the wall hanging to the rugs and the plentiful use of wood.
The tall roof allows for plenty of aeration.
A second seating arrangement is made cosy with floral sofas, pastel walls and an eye catching wood and stone coffee table.
The large, black metal fireplace and the carved wooden cabinet add a lot of character to the room
Division and harmony is achieved with this wood and iron rustic sliding door
The large table and comfortable chairs in a stunning setting welcomes visitors with elegance and charm
A large space is converted into a charming kitchen with stunning ceramics and a cosy breakfast table.
In this area approaching the staircase a red and white combination and a wall painting create a distinct atmosphere.
Soft colours reflect the natural light creating a cheerful bedroom
The other side of the room sports vintage furniture and interesting wall frames.
A skylight brightens this well organised bathroom with low stools and wicker baskets.
Bright headboards on the twin beds and a metal bird cage adorn this earthy room.
Soft colours and natural light are the highlight of this room as well
This bathroom has a distinct character with its stone finishes.
This bedroom follows a white and grey colour scheme for a cool effect.
The bunker beds help up by ropes are a unique space saving solution as well as welcoming to a large number of guests.
This bedroom has metal accents balanced by pastel colours and a red door.
Wood and earth set the tone for this rustic bedroom.
Soft and simple beds to enjoy the cool climate.
The furniture is simple and elegant.
An upstairs seating area with comfortable sofas and interesting art on the walls.
Keep getting inspired with another home tour - Elegance at its best: 22 images of a breathtaking apartment