20 wooden terrace ideas to spruce up your home

A wooden terrace is a fantastic way to add a new space and new character to your home or garden. It can be fun, innovative and cost effective as these ideas will demonstrate.
This terrace, under the shade of a pergola adds a Mediterranean touch to your home and allows you to enjoy the outdoors in a comfortable setting.
Adding a wooden floor on the outside of your home creates an additional space for the family to sit and relax. Take inspiration from this creation by the landscape designers at Deck-Linea.
Wooden terraces are great avenues to explore your creativity in creating relaxing spaces in your home and garden.
Wood is a highly durable material and is easier to clean and maintain than an area covered with earth or stones.
A wooden terrace is a nice clean space for children to play, free from the scare of scrapes and injuries.
Wood as a material is highly adaptable and you can use it in square, rectangular, L-shaped or even irregular spaces to create a special space.
The great thing about wood is that it need not be restricted to the indoors and can be used to create unique looks, harmonising with the floor even outside the home.
In this picture one can see how a wooden terrace is added to the sofa, creating a natural extension of that space into a comfortable seating area.
Here we see how small wooden floors are used in a small balcony to craft an interesting space out of a plain surface.
A wooden terrace is one of the cheapest ways to modify and reinvent your home.
This picture shows how a cheap option like wooden pallets can also be transformed into a relaxing space.
Wood, when combined with other materials like stone can create great visual combinations and textures.
Wood can be used to create harmony in a space and to create a unique decor.
Even a small area can be transformed with some creative thinking.
This picture shows an interesting twist to a porch with two swing chairs over a wooden floor.
An interesting tropical feel is created by placing thick foliage over a relaxing seating area.
This modern home uses trendy furniture on the wood terrace to create visual harmony.
Large as in the previous picture or compact as in this one, the wooden floors create cosy nooks for the home.
This is a unique use of a wooden floor to create a carpet appearance under the outdoor seating arrangement.
