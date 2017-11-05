Your browser is out-of-date.

20 wooden terrace ideas to spruce up your home

Justwords Justwords
Marylebone Courtyard, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

A wooden terrace is a fantastic way to add a new space and new character to your home or garden. It can be fun, innovative and cost effective as these ideas will demonstrate.

1. Comfortable sit out

CHILL OUT en Elvas (Portugal), Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Patios
This terrace, under the shade of a pergola adds a Mediterranean touch to your home and allows you to enjoy the outdoors in a comfortable setting.

2. Extending dimensions

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern Garden
Adding a wooden floor on the outside of your home creates an additional space for the family to sit and relax. Take inspiration from this creation by the landscape designers at Deck-Linea

3. Flexibility

Área de lazer no cond. Barra Bali, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Patios
Wooden terraces are great avenues to explore your creativity in creating relaxing spaces in your home and garden.

4. Easy to clean

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern Garden
Marylebone Courtyard

Wood is a highly durable material and is easier to clean and maintain than an area covered with earth or stones.

5. Safe space for children

Tarima en piscina, La Patioteca La Patioteca Minimalist house
A wooden terrace is a nice clean space for children to play, free from the scare of scrapes and injuries.

6. Adaptability in shape

APARTAMENTO KG, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Patios
Wood as a material is highly adaptable and you can use it in square, rectangular, L-shaped or even irregular spaces to create a special space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Beyond floors

Wood Garden, Wood Garden Wood Garden Garden Furniture
The great thing about wood is that it need not be restricted to the indoors and can be used to create unique looks, harmonising with the floor even outside the home.

8. Extension of furniture

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Patios
In this picture one can see how a wooden terrace is added to the sofa, creating a natural extension of that space into a comfortable seating area.

9. Adapting to space

APP | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Patios
Here we see how small wooden floors are used in a small balcony to craft an interesting space out of a plain surface.

10. Cost effective

Deck Residência de Lazer Serra, Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro & Conservação Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro & Conservação Patios
Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro & Conservação
A wooden terrace is one of the cheapest ways to modify and reinvent your home.

11. Cheaper option

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern Garden
This picture shows how a cheap option like wooden pallets can also be transformed into a relaxing space.

12. Creating textures

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern Garden
Wood, when combined with other materials like stone can create great visual combinations and textures.

13. Perfect finish

Diseño de paisajismo de terraza, PG8 Estudio de Ingeniería y Diseño PG8 Estudio de Ingeniería y Diseño
Wood can be used to create harmony in a space and to create a unique decor.

14. Imaginative uses

​Highgrove Cabin 40 mm timber 576cm x300 cm. constructed on decking homify Study/office
​Highgrove Cabin 40 mm timber 576cm x300 cm. constructed on decking

Even a small area can be transformed with some creative thinking.

15. Porch seating

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
This picture shows an interesting twist to a porch with two swing chairs over a wooden floor.

16. Rainforest feel

Terrasse exotique en ville, Taffin Taffin Tropical style garden
An interesting tropical feel is created by placing thick foliage over a relaxing seating area.

17. Functional aesthetics

A modern take on wood to add visual elegance to a home.

18. Harmonising trends

Maison de plain pied au style épuré, Pierre Bernard Création Pierre Bernard Création Modern houses
This modern home uses trendy furniture on the wood terrace to create visual harmony.

19. Convenience in every space

Terrasse exotique en ville, Taffin Taffin Tropical style garden
Large as in the previous picture or compact as in this one, the wooden floors create cosy nooks for the home.

20. Carpet

Casa Pia, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Patios
This is a unique use of a wooden floor to create a carpet appearance under the outdoor seating arrangement.

Stay with us on the next set of enchanting ideas - 10 ideas to make your terrace more spectacular

​19 voorbeelde van pragtige klein tuine
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

