Make a reception room appear like magic

When you’ve bought a house that’s in the perfect location and which is very comfortable, you sometimes face the trade-off of having little space, including the privilege of a reception hall. It is a special place in the house where through which we have to travel to get to the rest of the house, sometimes being very large and merging with the living room of the home.

If you find yourself without a reception room, there are various solutions to consider starting with a little more investment spending until you find yourself with a virtually independent space you need. This is where we at homify step in to give you some ideas for a fabulous entrance hall to complement the interior design of the spaces inside your house.