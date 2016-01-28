Make a great impression with your entrance hall

They say that first impressions last… we think so too, at least when it comes to houses! And the first impression of a house is the entrance hall – the first area to be seen as you enter. This obligatory passage is seen by all we receive in our home, even it is just the postman or a salesperson.

The entrance hall is like a business card, and that is enough to worry about. Is it attractive, or not? What do you think of your entrance hall at this point in time? Do you like what you see? Or are have you not addressed the subject yet? Maybe you’re in need of some homify tips and solutions, and so this article has arrived in good time. The moment has come to do wonders with your home space.

Whether you have a big or small entrance hall, the necessity to create a warm and pleasant atmosphere cannot be underestimated. There are a multitude of simple and inexpensive items that can make this space more attractive and cosy. Of course if you have a small entrance hall fewer fittings are required but if it is large you are free to add an armchair, a cabinet, creating a small garden – you’ll finally have the room to let your creativity flow freely. Another important thing to note is that you should create a common language in your various home environments – everything should be harmonious – and this language should be noticeable from just looking at the entrance.

To inspire you and bring you some useful tips on how to make your entryway irresistible, we have compiled this list of ideas. Enjoy!