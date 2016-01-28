Make a great impression with your entrance hall

They say that first impressions last… we think so too, at least when it comes to houses! And the first impression of a house is the entrance hall – the first area to be seen as you enter. This obligatory passage is seen by all we receive in our home, even it is just the postman or a salesperson.
The entrance hall is like a business card, and that is enough to worry about. Is it attractive, or not? What do you think of your entrance hall at this point in time? Do you like what you see? Or are have you not addressed the subject yet? Maybe you’re in need of some homify tips and solutions, and so this article has arrived in good time. The moment has come to do wonders with your home space.
Whether you have a big or small entrance hall, the necessity to create a warm and pleasant atmosphere cannot be underestimated. There are a multitude of simple and inexpensive items that can make this space more attractive and cosy. Of course if you have a small entrance hall fewer fittings are required but if it is large you are free to add an armchair, a cabinet, creating a small garden – you’ll finally have the room to let your creativity flow freely. Another important thing to note is that you should create a common language in your various home environments – everything should be harmonious – and this language should be noticeable from just looking at the entrance.
To inspire you and bring you some useful tips on how to make your entryway irresistible, we have compiled this list of ideas. Enjoy!
Well, if there is something that we cannot miss in a home (and therefore also in the entryway), it is the front door. Without it, nothing can be done, one cannot even speak of entry if there is nowhere to enter in! The door is the opening to your nest, it regulates who and what gets in and out, and it occupies a piece of the house’s façade. It is the front door that protects us and provides security, isolating us from the outside. As such, the noblest and most elaborate materials are destined for it, with the addition of good architecture to render it more beautiful.
When we buy an already existing house, the door has been chosen, it is part of the construction. However, if we find that this door does not meet our safety standards, insulation needs and aesthetic values, there is always the solution of changing it. Sometimes this will be the ideal solution. Just ensure that the door you exchange the old one for still suits the architecture of the house and that all safety criteria are met. The front door is the gateway from the outside world and our refuge…
After we open the front door of our house and close it safely behind us, we have to think of which materials to use in the entryway. Of course, the materials you consider for the entrance hall should ideally match the style of the house as a whole. Everything must be in harmony – we want to create a house that speaks the same language throughout, the same style and atmosphere unique to this particular house.
The flooring of the entrance hall should be a continuation of other floors in the home. If you choose a wooden floor for a warm and cosy feeling, then this will dissipate to other areas with ceramic flooring, for example. The floor is extended across a home’s entire area, and it is not aesthetically pleasing for each room to have a different type of floor. The material you choose for the entrance hall should be repeated in other areas.
When we consider materials, we should also cover the walls, and you should think about whether you consider paint or wallpaper. You can even choose a combination of the two. In both situations the entry will be attractive, since care was taken to give it lustre and beauty. Also be sure in this case that the colours of the walls follow the general style of the house.
In the case of houses with more than one floor, some entryways will also host a staircase. The stairs have a commanding presence when it comes to first impressions, inevitably advanced by their massive structure, although many modern homes opt for thin, lightweight and discreet alternatives.
However, if you already have a set of imposing stairs, it can always be presented in the best way, maximising the angle and eliminating ‘dead space’. Add cupboards, as we see in this image, a small indoor garden, an office area, or something similar. It’s a nice way to make the space useful, whilst also making your entrance hall more attractive and rendering your staircase multifunctional.
Another solution we want to share with you in this article today, is the importance of light, since it makes the living environment more attractive. Artificial light can be manipulated to this end, and if you can use natural light, even better!
In addition to the natural lighting, you definitely need points of artificial light coming from the ceiling for greater breadth of space, as well as secondary light from lamps to create an intimate and pleasant atmosphere. This quaint image as inspiration comes from the Portuguese brand, Antarte, and left us wanting to add new light sources to the house!
On the other hand, you can always opt for a mirror in the entrance, particularly if the space is small. In addition to being a decorative element, it will create scope and reflect sources of light.
Plants and flowers are always welcoming in a home’s entrance hall. They are more than mere decorative elements, and it is in their nature to spread beauty. They give life to the spaces in which they are placed, captivating guests and giving an air of joy to the environment. If you choose a potted plant, you are assured of a long life, as opposed to temporary cut flowers.
However, there is always the solution of artificial flowers, if you think you do not have the green fingers and knowledge to take care of living flora. So whether it is natural or artificial, dried or fresh, plants and flowers are guaranteed to give the entrance hall a full appearance.
Like any room in the house, decorations and the concern to decorate the area must exist – it is essential for us to get home and feel inspired by the appearance that greets us: the entrance hall. Accessories, photographs, shelves, books, mirrors, chairs, carpets, tables or sideboards – in short, you have to consider what is necessary and beautiful, but be careful not to overfill this area through which everyone has to pass into the rest of the house.
For more inspiration, don't miss these: 10 Modern Ideas For Your Entrance Hall.