3 Enchanting single family homes with floor plans

Today we will present three single-storey homes made of wood. Each dwelling was built with a prefabricated structure. After all, the element allows you to save on delivery, as well as on materials. Also, we have included the floor plans of each project, so that you can get inspired.

If you have not yet decided on the style of your residence or its building system, then this ideabook will be of great help. Also, any prefabricated house can be raised within three months. Wood is a building material with many advantages like being an excellent thermal insulation, sizeable structural element and also recyclable or sustainable.

Although, wood also has its drawbacks like any other building material. It includes being very vulnerable to external agents. That is why it has to be treated to avoid deterioration. Therefore, we recommend that you contact the professionals of our platform and get proper help while choosing the ideal material for your home.