3 Enchanting single family homes with floor plans

Today we will present three single-storey homes made of wood. Each dwelling was built with a prefabricated structure. After all, the element allows you to save on delivery, as well as on materials. Also, we have included the floor plans of each project, so that you can get inspired.
If you have not yet decided on the style of your residence or its building system, then this ideabook will be of great help. Also, any prefabricated house can be raised within three months. Wood is a building material with many advantages like being an excellent thermal insulation, sizeable structural element and also recyclable or sustainable.
Although, wood also has its drawbacks like any other building material. It includes being very vulnerable to external agents. That is why it has to be treated to avoid deterioration. Therefore, we recommend that you contact the professionals of our platform and get proper help while choosing the ideal material for your home.
In this wooden house, the connection between each environment is essential. Here natural lighting is making all the difference irrespective of the homes small size. Another peculiarity of this housing is the small balcony at the entrance. It is an ideal way to connect the interior with the exterior in a harmonious way.
This house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a dining room. The privacy of this home is critical, which is why one of the sectors is designed to provide maximum security. Also, two bedrooms are joined by a bathroom, plus a closet. However, the other bathroom is closer to the third bedroom. The living and dining room are integrated next to the open plan kitchen, to take advantage of the remaining space.
A cozy home does not have to be necessarily large. Here is a beautiful design that draws attention for several reasons. These include the roof being of different shapes, a small balcony, and lots of wood. This material has inveterate fans because of its versatility, easy maintenance, and beauty. Wood can also be mixed with other elements in the construction process.
This housing is smaller than the first project. It has two bedrooms and a shared bathroom. But both rooms are enormous and contain double beds. Besides, it is also distributed as the first plan, with a shaft of service rooms in the center. However, the bathroom is in the middle of the design, and on both sides of the shaft.
The third example is an exceptional house, which draws attention immediately because of its original design. It is also adapted to the daily lives of the residents. However, what stands out at first glance is its triangular shape with two skirts reaching the ground. Due to this each outside area is well protected.
This wooden house has two floors with several terraces and balconies. As usual, on the ground floor is the dining room, living room, kitchen and laundry area. Although in this case some bedrooms and bathrooms also appear on the first level. It is worth thinking about the comfort of each resident and their age factor. The design of this housing allows generating covered spaces that result between the walls and the roof.
