Stylish furniture pieces to enhance your home’s interior decor

We spend hours choosing the right clothes, so why not do the same for our homes? The right kind of furniture is not easy to find. One has to look at the colours, materials, design, structure, size and its compatibility with the rest of your home. It is also important to ensure that your furniture is functional and not just a showpiece. Today, we will explore different furniture styles and designs that will definitely increase the style quotient of your home. All images are the courtesy of the suppliers of furniture and accessories at Luxury Furniture.
This is the heart of your home. The type of sofas you put in the living room determines how comfortable your guests will be. Too many and it will seem crowded and too little, and there won’t be enough space. 7 seats is the appropriate number. We love these elegant, royal blue upholstered sofas. The matching centre table is quite stunning.
Properly upholstered furniture will never go out of style. If done skilfully, such furniture lasts for a really long time and becomes something passed down from generation to generation. Quilting stitches, in particular, are elegant and classy. The neutral colour combination seen here is perfect for the library or the family room.
To create something that is akin to royalty, this dining table set is just perfect. It is a classic design that offers elegance without being overwhelming. The shiny finish on the furniture gives the entire room an appearance of grandness.
While the design is important, so is the craftsmanship. This beautiful dining table with an accompanying side table boasts sheer perfection. The golden gilded edges are offset by the create colour of the furniture. Each detail has been highlighted properly in every single piece of furniture.
You might not realise this, but the sidepieces in each room play an important role in creating an overall impression of elegance. Here, we see that the buffet table and the dining ware cabinet are decorated just as elegantly as the table and the chairs. Each piece in this room has a purpose.
And if the rest of your house looks luxurious, so should your bedroom. Do not compromise of luxury within your personal space. We love the delicate details painted on the bed and the dressing table. The luxurious chandelier offers soft lighting. The bed itself is elegant and looks quite comfortable.
What stands out in this particular collection of furniture is the beautifully embroidered bedhead. The quilt design, commonly seen in upholstered furniture, has been replicated spectacularly. The ornate cupboard and dressing table are not far behind on the list of stunning furniture pieces.
Ornate and luxurious furniture needs to be coordinated in terms of colour and design. If this is not the case, it will look garish and out of place. This is why we love this teal, cream and antique gold furniture set. Each detail is treated with respect and each piece has been crafted to create a coherent whole.
