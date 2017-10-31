Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 pictures of outdoor areas to relax this summer

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Cor RS 2014, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Patios
Loading admin actions …

Having a garden or a terrace at home represents much more than just the possibility of spending time outdoors. Also, it allows you to enjoy the daily routine at home in different ways. Terraces, balconies, and gardens are like an extension of the house, especially during the summer. In addition to offering a living environment to enjoy with the family during the week, outdoor areas are also perfect for gathering friends on weekends.

With a well planned open area, it is possible to invite everyone to celebrate the commemorative dates together.  The best part about this is that you can party in style and comfort. Sometimes with the help of only attractive decor, you can turn the terrace into an appropriate space for this purpose. With the help of our professionals, we have gathered some inspiring ideas so that your outside area is perfect for receiving friends and family.

1. Elegant curtains

SALÃO DE FESTAS RB - BLUMENAU SC, Arching - Arquitetos Associados Arching - Arquitetos Associados Modern houses
Arching—Arquitetos Associados

Arching - Arquitetos Associados
Arching—Arquitetos Associados
Arching - Arquitetos Associados

This place showcases beautiful lights, curtains and many flowers which are ideal for it decoration.

2. Comfortable setting

Casa Cor RS 2014, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Patios
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Here we can see a comfortable setting with plenty of space for everyone to enjoy.

3. Gourmet kitchen

CASA DAS PRIMAVERAS, BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA Patios
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

You can also create a gourmet kitchen on your terrace which is equipped to handle all of your needs.

4. A beautiful view

Residência LL, Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Patios
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

In case you have a beautiful outdoor view then opt for furniture that is worthy of the scenery.

5. Stylish

Casa Alphaville, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Patios
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Create a very stylish and tasteful barbecue space with a similar looking decor.

6. Multifunctional

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

A multifunctional and recreational environment can be achieved with a pool table and a kitchen.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Elegant atmosphere

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern Garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

The wood used within this area matches the white color to create an elegant atmosphere.

8. Flowers

CASA VILLA LOBOS.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Classic style garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

The designer opted for vases of flowers to give a subtle charm to the external areas.

9. Lighting

Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo CP Paisagismo Modern Garden
CP Paisagismo

CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo

If you want to use your outdoor area at night as well, then you must have well-planned lighting.

10. Small backyards

Residência Jardim Avelino, LAM Arquitetura | Interiores LAM Arquitetura | Interiores Modern Garden
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

Even small backyards have the potential to accommodate short and cozy events.

11. Rustic style

Casa Cidade Jardim, Boutique Arquitetura Boutique Arquitetura Patios
Boutique Arquitetura

Boutique Arquitetura
Boutique Arquitetura
Boutique Arquitetura

In a rustic style, decor comfort is guaranteed.

12. Glass cover

Casa CR, Maluf & Ferraz interiores Maluf & Ferraz interiores Patios Green
Maluf &amp; Ferraz interiores

Maluf & Ferraz interiores
Maluf &amp; Ferraz interiores
Maluf & Ferraz interiores

Using similar glass covers will bring more flexibility to the terrace.

13. Finishes

Residência L&E Foz do Iguaçu - PR, Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura Patios
Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura

Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura
Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura
Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura

Finishes that complement the area can bring harmony and are perfect for all occasions.

14. Tropical

Residencia HJ, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Patios Bamboo
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

A tropical setting for your garden or terrace is perfect for summers.

15. Decorative net

Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza Stúdio Márcio Verza Patios
Stúdio Márcio Verza

Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza

Accessories like a rocking net can be used to decorate the space with charm.

16. Apartments

VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Patios
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Apartments or flats can also have a beautiful outdoor space.

17. Awning

Casa de Campo Helvetia, Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura Patios
Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura

Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura
Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura
Marcelo Bicudo Arquitetura

An awning can provide shade and protection whenever needed.

18. Relaxing ambiance

Pergolado gourmet, Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro Patios Wood Brown
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro

Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro

You can create a complete environment by mixing elements.

19. Practical

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura Stefani Arquitetura Rustic style garden Solid Wood Wood effect
Stefani Arquitetura

Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura

The most practical decoration is a wooden pergola along with some curtains.

20. Metal structure

Casa Cor RS 2014, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern Garden
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

The metal structure used highlights the external environment of this space.

For more tips check out our ideabooks 

25 inspiring ideas for barbecues in a garden or a yard

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks