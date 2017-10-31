20 pictures of outdoor areas to relax this summer

Having a garden or a terrace at home represents much more than just the possibility of spending time outdoors. Also, it allows you to enjoy the daily routine at home in different ways. Terraces, balconies, and gardens are like an extension of the house, especially during the summer. In addition to offering a living environment to enjoy with the family during the week, outdoor areas are also perfect for gathering friends on weekends.
With a well planned open area, it is possible to invite everyone to celebrate the commemorative dates together. The best part about this is that you can party in style and comfort. Sometimes with the help of only attractive decor, you can turn the terrace into an appropriate space for this purpose. With the help of our professionals, we have gathered some inspiring ideas so that your outside area is perfect for receiving friends and family.
This place showcases beautiful lights, curtains and many flowers which are ideal for it decoration.
Here we can see a comfortable setting with plenty of space for everyone to enjoy.
You can also create a gourmet kitchen on your terrace which is equipped to handle all of your needs.
In case you have a beautiful outdoor view then opt for furniture that is worthy of the scenery.
Create a very stylish and tasteful barbecue space with a similar looking decor.
A multifunctional and recreational environment can be achieved with a pool table and a kitchen.
The wood used within this area matches the white color to create an elegant atmosphere.
The designer opted for vases of flowers to give a subtle charm to the external areas.
If you want to use your outdoor area at night as well, then you must have well-planned lighting.
Even small backyards have the potential to accommodate short and cozy events.
In a rustic style, decor comfort is guaranteed.
Using similar glass covers will bring more flexibility to the terrace.
Finishes that complement the area can bring harmony and are perfect for all occasions.
A tropical setting for your garden or terrace is perfect for summers.
Accessories like a rocking net can be used to decorate the space with charm.
Apartments or flats can also have a beautiful outdoor space.
An awning can provide shade and protection whenever needed.
You can create a complete environment by mixing elements.
The most practical decoration is a wooden pergola along with some curtains.
The metal structure used highlights the external environment of this space.
