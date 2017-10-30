​10 beautiful spaces for wining and dining

Here on homify we feel that the dining room doesn’t get the love and attention it deserves (just think of how crucial the right dining area is for a social affair, a classy dinner party, or just a simple meal enjoyed by family and friends). That is exactly why we’ve searched high and low to bring you these 10 dining areas – but note the following: not all of these can be classified as ‘dining rooms’ per se, as some are located outside, others form part of the kitchen, etc.

So, call them whatever you please, the fact remains that these 10 spaces offer up an abundance of style to inspire you.