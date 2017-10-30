Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 beautiful spaces for wining and dining

Casa Villa, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Here on homify we feel that the dining room doesn’t get the love and attention it deserves (just think of how crucial the right dining area is for a social affair, a classy dinner party, or just a simple meal enjoyed by family and friends). That is exactly why we’ve searched high and low to bring you these 10 dining areas – but note the following: not all of these can be classified as ‘dining rooms’ per se, as some are located outside, others form part of the kitchen, etc.

So, call them whatever you please, the fact remains that these 10 spaces offer up an abundance of style to inspire you.

1. This open-plan layout treats us to a luxurious look via wood, earthy tones and exquisite lighting fixtures.

Espaço Gourmet, GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES
GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES

GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES
GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES
GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES

2. Nothing like an elongated kitchen island to conjure up a stylish (if slightly informal) dining area, right?

Residência em Condomínio, ME Fotografia de Imóveis
ME Fotografia de Imóveis

ME Fotografia de Imóveis
ME Fotografia de Imóveis
ME Fotografia de Imóveis

3. This dining spot, which forms part of the bar, enjoys a casual, laid-back look which is just ideal for weekends.

Integração Total, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

4. Now this is how you style up a covered terrace and give it some proper functionality!

Espaço Gourmet - Ville Bosquée, Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

5. This looks like something from a six-star hotel/resort! Can you imagine the high-class soirees that are enjoyed here?

M&M House, Studio MK27
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

6. We are just in love with this contemporary styled dining area – that marble is to die for.

Casa MT, GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

7. The words “man cave” comes to mind when viewing this bar (and informal dining) area.

Loft URB, Cornetta Arquitetura
Cornetta Arquitetura

Cornetta Arquitetura
Cornetta Arquitetura
Cornetta Arquitetura

8. For a sleek and elegant affair, we recommend this outdoor spot that’s been covered up for unforeseen weather conditions.

Casa Ibirapuera, Rafael Zalc Arquitetura e Interiores
Rafael Zalc Arquitetura e Interiores

Rafael Zalc Arquitetura e Interiores
Rafael Zalc Arquitetura e Interiores
Rafael Zalc Arquitetura e Interiores

9. How classy is this dining area with integrated garden and outdoor seating zone?

Casa Villa, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

10. This incredible back yard offers up plenty of dining- and seating spots with an immaculate view.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

And on that note, we present to you these 11 dining rooms you'll love.

We can’t wait to hear which of these dining spaces you prefer...

