Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 ideas for small yet stylish bathrooms

Justwords Justwords
BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Whether you are a designer or a home owner, designing a small bathroom to your satisfaction can be a challenge. While there are certain rules about how to design them, you can pick a few ideas from the below inspiring and smart solutions for smaller bathroom spaces.

1. Organising is Key

Дизайн-проект трехкомнатной квартиры 100 кв. м в классическом стиле, Студия интерьера Дениса Серова Студия интерьера Дениса Серова Classic style bathroom
Студия интерьера Дениса Серова

Студия интерьера Дениса Серова
Студия интерьера Дениса Серова
Студия интерьера Дениса Серова

Designing is easy when everything has to place for it. A well-planned bathroom will always turn out classy and functional.

2. Unusual Elements

山．嵐, 木皆空間設計 木皆空間設計 Modern bathroom
木皆空間設計

木皆空間設計
木皆空間設計
木皆空間設計

Some interesting and innovative solutions such as the cool frame hanging above the toilet can hold towels and other linen.

3. Use Mirrors and Light

木紋磚鋪陳浴室的休閒溫潤質感 青瓷設計工程有限公司 Modern bathroom
青瓷設計工程有限公司

木紋磚鋪陳浴室的休閒溫潤質感

青瓷設計工程有限公司
青瓷設計工程有限公司
青瓷設計工程有限公司

A bright space with adequate lighting combined with large mirrors creates space and you will find yourself looking at a larger bathroom!

4. Keep It Simple

符號, 拾雅客空間設計 拾雅客空間設計 Modern windows & doors
拾雅客空間設計

拾雅客空間設計
拾雅客空間設計
拾雅客空間設計

Keeping the design simple while using some a finished look can give a bold yet sophisticated look for a bathroom.

5. Combine wood and stone elements

訂製溫暖工業宅，成就單身男子的自在空間, 合觀設計 合觀設計 Industrial style bathroom
合觀設計

合觀設計
合觀設計
合觀設計

There are several stones which look very much like wood, using this will give a unique and creative look to your small bathroom, while keeping it safe when it gets wet.

6. Quirky and Classy Space

山林曉居, 潤澤明亮設計事務所 潤澤明亮設計事務所 Rustic style bathroom Tiles Green
潤澤明亮設計事務所

潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所

Using a dresser as a wash basin support not only gives a distinctive look but using old-style appearances adds charm to this place.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Create Space

stijlvolle pied-a-terre in Amsterdam, choc studio interieur choc studio interieur Asian style bathroom
choc studio interieur

choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur

Planning in advance and putting in shelves and small alcoves while the masonry is being done can save you space and headaches later.

8. Different expressions

流白, 潤澤明亮設計事務所 潤澤明亮設計事務所 Scandinavian style bathroom
潤澤明亮設計事務所

潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所

Using different textures can be both exciting and creative. Using a single tone can bring the whole room together.

9. Classic Combinations

Projekt łazienek. Stratford, Anglia., PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design Scandinavian style bathroom
PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz &amp; Design

PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design
PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz &amp; Design
PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design

White and wood is an eternal combination that can never go out of style.

10. Use Greenery

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern bathroom
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Adding greenery in the bathroom can be beneficial on several levels. Using the natural lighting helps the plants and adds much-needed light within the space. Take a cue from this bathroom rendered by the flooring experts at Taromas de Autor.

11. Blue Tones

03_Projeto de Interiores, Paula Carvalho Arquitetura Paula Carvalho Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Paula Carvalho Arquitetura

Paula Carvalho Arquitetura
Paula Carvalho Arquitetura
Paula Carvalho Arquitetura

Wall pellets are a rage and why not! These blue tones and the tiny pebble-like look reminds of the seas and the oceans.

12. Going all out!

Freedom house, 夏沐森山設計整合 夏沐森山設計整合 Modern bathroom
夏沐森山設計整合

夏沐森山設計整合
夏沐森山設計整合
夏沐森山設計整合

Who says that a small space can not have everything, clever designs and innovative use of space can take care of it all.

13. Use Texture

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Variations in the textures always add a sense of excitement and luxury to any space. Bright artwork adds another wonderful element to bring the space alive.

14. Small Bathroom

casa P, degma studio degma studio Modern bathroom
degma studio

degma studio
degma studio
degma studio

While mirrors always help in making space look bigger, the wall mirror can work on several levels to do the same in a small bathroom.

15. Don’t forget Storage

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Always pay attention to the kind of storage you need to customize them to match your needs.

16. Contemporary Designs

Residenza Privata A.P. - Marina di Pietrasanta, Zeno Pucci+Architects Zeno Pucci+Architects Modern bathroom
Zeno Pucci+Architects

Zeno Pucci+Architects
Zeno Pucci+Architects
Zeno Pucci+Architects

If you love modern designs, then you have an abundance of options to create a playful, stylish yet compact bathroom.

For more classic and premium home ideas, stay with us for the next tour - 7 ideas for bathroom wall coverings

​Die perfekte huis vir jou sterreteken
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks