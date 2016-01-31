The Family Home that Epitomises Elegance

Classic elegance and style collide in this incredible design by Victoria Plasencia Interior Decorators. Size, comfort and sophistication come together in a family home designed for those with a more refined taste.
Touring this luxurious space is going to make you feel green with envy! However, we encourage you to take each room in and examine the detail and perfection in the design, style and finishes. It will inspire you to make little changes to your own house, that will leave it looking just as elegant!
Before we start, it's important to know that this house is not the size of an average family home. In fact there is more than one living room and more than one dining room!
So what has the designer done to create a space that marries the comforts of a family home with an interior that looks like it comes out of a design magazine? Let's find out!
From our first exterior view of the house, we can see that size and volume play a very important role.
Look at how the architects have used different shapes to create different volumes here. On the right hand side, we have more of a Tetris look and feel, while on the left the exterior sweeps into a space of windows and clean, straight lines.
The design offsets the sheer size of the house by incorporating very neutral colours. This is a great tip when it comes to achieving a sophisticated and elegant design. There is no need to shout from the roof tops that you have a huge house, you can reveal it in a very subtle and understated way. Here soft creams have been chosen for the exterior colours, used with a touch of stone for the facade. A darker panelling is introduced on the left, along the windows, highlighting this upper storey section of the house.
The garden has also been very well maintained here—landscaping is just as important as the actual architecture when it comes to the first impression of the exterior. Opt for manicured lawns, neat and colour flower beds and a few, gorgeous trees.
When we move into the interior of the home, the elegance and sophistication exudes throughout. The interior decorators have not held back in way, shape or form.
This living room (one of three), is the more formal of the three. The couches are white in colour, offset by the use of greys and silvers. These greys and silvers have been used in the form of a plush rug, a coffee table, a framed mirror on the wall and other ornaments. Silver, if done right, can really add a sense of classy charm to a space, especially a more formal space.
Velvet cushions bring touches of olive green and purple into the space, while a vase of orchards adds to the air of sophistication. Fresh flowers are a great addition to any home, bringing natural decor and beauty to a room.
The blinds are one of our favourite parts of this room. When shut, they still allow a little bit of light to enter the room, but the result is a cool, quiet room. This is a space that is meant for after dinner coffees or business discussions.
If you want to create a living room away from the children where the adults can meet and greet, take inspiration from this space!
Now this living room is more family-friendly, with cushy sofas, a fireplace and a television screen. And look how big the sofas are! You could have a nap and watch a movie, all while lying down on the sofa.
The caramel leather chairs add an impressively classy look to the room, without compromising on the comfort factor. We also love how the sliding doors open, allowing an abundance of light to filter into the room, creating a very warm and light and space.
The flat screen television is one of our favourite items in this room, set against a dark, wooden piece of shelving that runs along the entire length of the wall. A fireplace is positioned at the bottom of this piece, while a bar fridge on the left allows for easy access to cool drinks and snacks while watching movies. This is a living room that you never want to leave!
The designers have used green to offset the numerous brown colours used throughout this space, in the form of vases and ornaments. The result is a very stylish and warm space, fit for a fabulous family.
You won't be surprised by now to learn that this isn't the only dining room in the house! But we love how the designers have used artwork and carefully selected materials to create a very tasteful environment.
The glass chandelier is the first thing that you notice in this room, catching the eye as soon as you enter the space. Its magnificent and classy, adding a very grand finish to the living room.
The dark wood used in other parts of the house transitions into this space, forming the base of the dining room table as well as the wall perpendicular to it. A glass surface works wonderfully with the icy white dining room chairs that frame it. These too feature dark, wooden detail.
The colourful artwork hanging on the wall is also a wonderful addition to the space, bringing colour, modernity and class to a very traditional-looking dining room.
Moving into the kids' bedroom, it's clear that no amount has been spared in creating the perfect, family home. This is every kid's dream!
Pastel pinks, purples, blues and greens are introduced into this bedroom, setting it apart from other rooms in the house. These colours are very soft against the stark white furniture. Don't you love the double bunk bed feature?
What is fantastic about this room is how the designers have included smart storage solutions in the design so that toys and books never end up cluttering the floor of the bedroom. Built into the wall, all of the kids' toys, clothes and books can be packed away neatly out of sight where the vertical space is utilised.
We also love the wooden floor, which adds that sophisticated look to the room. It also means that when the children are older, this room can be converted into a more adult design.
When we move into one of the bedrooms for the grown-ups, we see that the classic, sophisticated style transitions into this space as well.
Beige and brown are common colours here, working with the wooden floors, headboard and side tables. The linen is thick and cushy with white and beige cushions adorning the bed.
Lighting is also a key element in this room, chosen very carefully to create the perfect, soft glow. Lamps have been used for each side of the bed, while dimming lights feature in the ceiling. There is no need for big, bright, artificial lights in the bedroom!
Natural light also features heavily here, where large windows allow for sunshine to filter into this space. This is great for any family home as its much healthier as well as more cost-effective. We're all about living green!
