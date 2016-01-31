The Family Home that Epitomises Elegance

Classic elegance and style collide in this incredible design by Victoria Plasencia Interior Decorators. Size, comfort and sophistication come together in a family home designed for those with a more refined taste.

Touring this luxurious space is going to make you feel green with envy! However, we encourage you to take each room in and examine the detail and perfection in the design, style and finishes. It will inspire you to make little changes to your own house, that will leave it looking just as elegant!

Before we start, it's important to know that this house is not the size of an average family home. In fact there is more than one living room and more than one dining room!

So what has the designer done to create a space that marries the comforts of a family home with an interior that looks like it comes out of a design magazine? Let's find out!