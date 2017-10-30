7 Things to avoid while designing your main entrance

The entrance hall of your house is an extraordinary place. Here errors related to not only style but also the distribution of the elements must be taken into consideration. When it comes to decoration, there are gaffes that we all commit, especially when we do not have the help of a professional architect.

Whether small or large and with or without natural light, this room should be carefully planned. With that in mind, we prepared this ideabook with some of the most common problems encountered at the entrance to the house. From decor to the type of furniture, there are a few key aspects that you should consider before decorating your hall.