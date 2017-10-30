7 Things to avoid while designing your main entrance

The entrance hall of your house is an extraordinary place. Here errors related to not only style but also the distribution of the elements must be taken into consideration. When it comes to decoration, there are gaffes that we all commit, especially when we do not have the help of a professional architect.
Whether small or large and with or without natural light, this room should be carefully planned. With that in mind, we prepared this ideabook with some of the most common problems encountered at the entrance to the house. From decor to the type of furniture, there are a few key aspects that you should consider before decorating your hall.
This factor directly affects the points related to the decoration and functionality of your home. Before planning, one should think that the entrance hall is the first thing guests see once they are inside the house. Also, darkness or lack of proper illumination does not provide a pleasant sensation. So invest in luminaires that help create a more welcoming and inviting space. For example, inlay pieces in the lining are perfect for this room.
Whether it's for finishes or the furniture, dark tones tend to lessen the ambiance. That is why they are not the most appropriate to create an entrance of the home. Another problem is that such colors contribute to a reduced propagation of lighting, so if the luminaires are not correct, the area will look unpleasant. Try to choose neutral or light tones that can illuminate and cause a sense of amplitude.
Especially for small halls, furniture should be measured carefully by a professional designer. In this way, one can choose pieces with specific sizes to design a practical and attractive layout. Think about what all is needed for the entrance. For example, clothes rack, mirror, armchair, or a sideboard. With the right size, everything will fit in the area. Also, our decorators recommend avoiding very large or heavy chairs, armchairs, and tables. If you have plants, try putting them in a corner or hanging them to make better use of the area.
After choosing the most suitable furniture for the hall, one should define the appropriate layout. Even if the furniture is correct, poor distribution can make them appear larger than they are, hence, reducing the space. Avoid blocking the circulation, especially from the door to the hallway. A correct layout provides a more comfortable environment and facilitates the day-to-day access.
The front door is one of the symbols of the house. That is why it can not be overlooked. Therefore, to create the perfect entrance, the door must be renovated.
Worse than having big furniture, is the lack of useful ones. As we discussed earlier, you must think of all the items that are essential to make a comfortable and practical entry. Unlike filling the hall with furniture, one should think about the functional aspects of this environment. For each room, there is an appropriate type of furniture, so it is essential to reflect on how each space will be used.
Plants are a primordial item in the house. Although, it is not always possible to create a winter garden or a green wall. But incorporating some potted plants or flowers is a caring way to decorate the environment. Also, it creates a more lively and healthy atmosphere within the home.
