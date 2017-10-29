​10 ideas to make your terrace more spectacular

To be able to enjoy a terrace, balcony or patio whenever you feel like it is really a privilege, especially considering how tight space has become in the cities these days. And let’s not forget how these simple additions can greatly influence your property’s value when it becomes time to sell.

However, like any other room in the house (and your house itself), a terrace requires constant maintenance to keep it clean, neat and stylish. And if yours has been looking a bit neglected lately and simple scrubbing and sweeping won’t fix the problem, maybe it’s time to approach the problem from a design- and décor perspective…