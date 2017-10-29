Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 ideas to make your terrace more spectacular

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Cobertura | Hotel Royal Rio Palace, TRIDI arquitetura TRIDI arquitetura Patios
Loading admin actions …

To be able to enjoy a terrace, balcony or patio whenever you feel like it is really a privilege, especially considering how tight space has become in the cities these days. And let’s not forget how these simple additions can greatly influence your property’s value when it becomes time to sell.

However, like any other room in the house (and your house itself), a terrace requires constant maintenance to keep it clean, neat and stylish. And if yours has been looking a bit neglected lately and simple scrubbing and sweeping won’t fix the problem, maybe it’s time to approach the problem from a design- and décor perspective…

1. Adding some new lighting fixtures can turn that dull-looking terrace upside down.

Casa Corrêas, Maria Claudia Faro Maria Claudia Faro Pool
Maria Claudia Faro

Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro

2. Ever thought of adding a covered area (such as a pergola, awning, etc.) to make it more practical?

CRR | Varanda, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Patios
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

3. Nothing beats a beautiful wooden deck.

Área externa - Condomínio Jardim Mediterrâneo, branco arquitetura branco arquitetura Patios
branco arquitetura

branco arquitetura
branco arquitetura
branco arquitetura

4. Feel like cooking in fresh air? That’s when an exterior kitchen/ braai area becomes invaluable.

Churrasqueira Gourmet, VN Arquitetura VN Arquitetura Patios
VN Arquitetura

VN Arquitetura
VN Arquitetura
VN Arquitetura

5. Just see how various materials and textures style up this little outdoor corner.

Churrasqueira Gourmet, VN Arquitetura VN Arquitetura Patios
VN Arquitetura

VN Arquitetura
VN Arquitetura
VN Arquitetura

6. If a modern look is more your style, keep the colours neutral and don’t opt for too many furnishings/décor pieces.

Cobertura | Hotel Royal Rio Palace, TRIDI arquitetura TRIDI arquitetura Patios
TRIDI arquitetura

TRIDI arquitetura
TRIDI arquitetura
TRIDI arquitetura

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Remember that the tiniest of detail (even the smallest potted plant) can make a world of difference.

Área externa - Condomínio Jardim Mediterrâneo, branco arquitetura branco arquitetura Patios
branco arquitetura

branco arquitetura
branco arquitetura
branco arquitetura

8. To have a terrace look out onto a magnificent view such as this is undoubtedly like winning the jackpot!

Terraço Casa de Praia - Por Patrícia Nobre, Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores Patios Blue
Patrícia Nobre—Arquitetura de Interiores

Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores
Patrícia Nobre—Arquitetura de Interiores
Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores

9. Ever considered adding in a hot tub or splash pool?

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

10. How about a bar area and TV screen for Saturday afternoon sports games?

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Want more inspiration? Then you need to check out these Terrific Terrace Designs.

15 Fabulous wall coatings for your home
How would you style up your terrace?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks