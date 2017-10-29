15 Fabulous wall coatings for your home

The interior designing industry in recent decades has had a breakthrough. It has incorporated various materials and elements that previously had simple uses in construction and even for other activities. By using them inside a home, one has been able to achieve fantastic decoration results for different rooms. In this ideabook, we want to tell you about the linings available for the walls. Also, the materials that you can use for this purpose. Here are 15 fantastic and inspiring ideas for lining your walls.
For a more sustainable and natural home, cork lining can be a good choice. Also, it is an excellent acoustic insulation. The only main disadvantage is that the material requires high maintenance.
These three-dimensional panels are a material which is in trend because of the texture and depth that they provide to the walls. Its main characteristic is that they are modular, which means they already come armed and ready to be placed or remove at any time. They are usually made of high-density rigid polyurethane foam which comes in a variety of designs and colors.
This type of coating is used more in kitchens or bathrooms, due to its characteristics of resistance to humidity and heat. Although new trends have led it to be used for other rooms, which provides a wide range of decorative possibilities. The market offers us more and more diversity regarding size, texture, and designs.
This material is made of wood fibers and synthetic resins using intense pressure and dry heat until it reaches an average density. It has a uniform or homogeneous structure along with a subtle texture that allows its faces and edges to have a perfect finish. It works practically the same as solid wood and can be carved, lacquered, painted, varnished or glued quickly without any problems. It is usually medium brown and is a low-cost panel on the market today.
Wood is considered as the main protagonist in the world of design and decoration. It's has a diversity of finishes and abilities to provide the rooms with a warm and rustic look. Also, it is an excellent alternative to cover imperfections and improve acoustic insulation. Proper maintenance of the material will guarantee many years of life.
This material never goes out of fashion and is very resistant. Also, it adds a touch of sophistication and natural elegance to the room. The most common colors are white, gray and black. But it can also be found in tones such as green, blue, and red. The disadvantage of this material is its high price and coolness.
This well-known material has not lost prominence despite its widespread use. It has a double structure and a decorative function. Also, it can be placed uncoated both in exterior and interior areas. They come in different sizes and colors depending on the materials or additives used. It looks smooth and presentable always.
This material was once rarely used, but nowadays the new trends have adopted it progressively. One of its advantages is that it allows combining multiple colors. A good option is to use a neutral color for the walls and a contrasting one for the leather.
The wallpaper is a decorative element that serves as a coating of various surfaces. It creates a fantastic ambiance and enhances the architecture of the spaces. Also, it gives an atmosphere of warmth and elegance to the room. It is durable, washable, resists fire or stains, and also to install. There is a great diversity of styles and prices available in wallpapers. These forms include landscapes, drawings, geometric figures, prints, smooth and textured.
Like we said cork is a material that has natural fibers and can be an excellent choice for creating green homes. The liner is available in various colors and can also act as a good insulator.
It is one of the best options due to its high resistance and easy cleaning. They are very versatile and can be used in any room. Also, there is a great variety of designs, textures, and sizes available.
The new trends have incorporated metal surfaces into the category of lining materials. Since metal has always been valued for its high attractiveness, it can be ideal for those who like to break the conventional designs.
It is a product made mainly of polyvinyl chloride, or PVC resin. It is resistant to heat, freezing temperatures, and humidity. Also, it does not need paint. Once installed, it only requires a periodic wash using a solution of water and a mild detergent for maintenance.
The stone or gray slabs are the best coatings for the interior and exterior walls. A wall of these materials is durable as well as resistant. It allows creating a warm and comfortable space. There is a vast variety available in the market of different sizes, colors and textures. However, it depends on the decoration and style that you want to implement.
Among the most resistant and manageable construction materials on the market is concrete. It is also known as concrete or structural cement. This stuff has the benefit of being able to cover itself with some decorative or thermal elements. You can even leave it natural, to create a minimalist and contemporary style look.
For more suggestions check out our ideabooks