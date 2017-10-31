Your browser is out-of-date.

25 inspiring ideas for barbecues in a garden or a yard

Justwords Justwords
PEQUENO JARDIM APARTAMENTO TÉRREO. SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Modern Garden
Barbeques are the best places to sit around and relax with yummy food and drinks. Read on for some inspiring ideas on a perfect barbeque station in your garden or yard.

1.Rusty Look

Churrasqueira + Lazer, Q2 Arquitetura Q2 Arquitetura Patios
A brick barbeque is rustic and can fit into any corner of your backyard or balcony. This structure was rendered by the architects at Q2 Arquitetura.

2. Attached to the wall

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
This metallic barbecue in the earthy surroundings adds the perfect contrast. The colours merge with each other to create the right country look.

3. Barbecue in your balcony

homify Patios
An ornate and old wooden table accentuates the tiled barbeque station and makes it easy to serve your guests.

4. Country Look

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
You can customize this brick structure depending on the space available, making this barbecue your very own.

5. Stone Grandeur

Clad your Braai in Stone The Braai Man Garden Fire pits & barbecues
If you have the space, a stone structure will not only look magnificent but also luxurious!

6. Contemporary

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel Garden Fire pits & barbecues
A modern look can be created by adding a mesh which can hold stones to create a barbecue in a small space.

7. Brick Ovens

Buiten Koken, Toen=Hier Toen=Hier Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Making a brick oven pizza just go easier with this one! A concrete base, a few bricks, add a metal door if you need and you have the perfect oven.

8. Barbeque in Your Kitchen

homify Patios
If you do not have a garden, create a small alcove for the barbeque and use the same elements as your kitchen to give it a complete look.

9. Functional

Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style garden
This unique but functional barbeque is etched within the wall, saving space while serving its purpose as well.

10.Easy on your Pocket

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
The materials used here are very easy to find making it simple to put together as well.

11.Economical and space Saving

barbecues portables, Raviday Barbecue Raviday Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
A portable and simple version of a barbeque for those who are really short on space.

12.Portable Barbeques

WWOO at the CFS, London 2013, WWOO WWOO Garden Fire pits & barbecues
This Green barbeque works well in a garden. Portable and the size is perfect.

13. Metallic and Vertical Design

PEQUENO JARDIM APARTAMENTO TÉRREO. SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Modern Garden
This vertical structure adds height and drama to this pretty earthy garden.

14.Ideal for Smaller Gardens

Hogares insertables Nuke, Ñuke Ñuke Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Using metallic Barbecues which are tall is convenient in smaller spaces

15. Hooded barbeques

APARTAMENTO 2, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
These ultra-modern hooded barbeques bring a sense of serenity amongst brick patterns

16.Brick version

Restauro di un casolare di fine 800, Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Garden Fire pits & barbecues
This barbecue makes your kitchen look country and earthy, great for weekend get-together

17. Extension of your Home

Ankara Villa, RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN Modern houses
A similar design for your barbeque makes the home look larger

18. Practical

Wood burning oven Pizzone placement: Garden Genotema SRL Unipersonale Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Simple materials such as Clay, metal sheet and a door make an inexpensive barbecue.

19. Wooden Elements

Roof terrace oven, wood-fired oven wood-fired oven Patios
The barbecue in a corner is perfect along with its wooden elements for storage

20. A customizable Design

Proyecto Casa DOLJOS en Sant Cugat, Marc Pérez Interiorismo Marc Pérez Interiorismo Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
A complete Barbeque with everything you need in one space, customisable and unique

21. Stainless Steel

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern houses
A complete modern Barbeque atop your roof which can be used for long hours as well.

22. Country

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
An extremely rustic, almost incomplete barbeque is the closest to nature you can get.

23.Multipurpose Barbeque

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
The unit can be used as a stove and a barbeque making it a versatile piece to have in your garden.

24. Small yet practical

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style dining room
A unique design which matches perfectly with the cane elements in your garden.

25. Simplicity

Construção de moradia em estilo rústico para venda, Atádega Sociedade de Construções, Lda Atádega Sociedade de Construções, Lda Kitchen
Barbecues cannot get simpler than this as it has just what you need to barbecue and you can get started.

while the lighting takes the experience to the next level.10 very charming rustic Cuisines

​Meer as 30 strandhuise om van te droom
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

