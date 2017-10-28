Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​25 modern houses you need to see

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Minimalist house Wood White
Loading admin actions …

What is with all the minimalist-style houses popping up lately? Not that there’s anything wrong with minimalist designs, but not every modern house these days need to flaunt a ‘less is more’ look, right?

Just think of all the possibilities that exist when it comes to modern architecture – the colours, the materials, the textures, the geometric shapes, etc. There are so many different elements that can inspire, which means no two houses ever need to look the same.

That is exactly why we’ve sourced these 25 modern houses that cater to a variety of different tastes – to motivate you before you start building your own version of yet another cookie-cutter house.

Scroll down and let’s get inspired!

1. The dark-toned roof and light neutral walls make this townhouse quite the head turner.

Ampliación y reforma vivienda S|M, ARQ. María Florencia Fernández ARQ. María Florencia Fernández Modern houses Stone Brown
ARQ. María Florencia Fernández
ARQ. María Florencia Fernández

2. Don’t ever think that grey needs to be boring – see how this one manages to play with textures.

VIVIENDA VISTAPUEBLO II, Arq. Leticia Gobbi & asociados Arq. Leticia Gobbi & asociados Modern houses
Arq. Leticia Gobbi &amp; asociados
Arq. Leticia Gobbi & asociados

3. Various materials offer up different looks, like this caramel-toned wooden door complementing the stone-tiled focal wall.

homify Modern houses
homify
homify

4. It’s all about the lighting with this modern design, which exudes quite the elegant vibe.

Villa GP, frederique Legon Pyra architecte frederique Legon Pyra architecte Modern houses
frederique Legon Pyra architecte
frederique Legon Pyra architecte

5. Wood is versatile, meaning it can be as rustic or modern/contemporary as you want it to be.

ДОМ В ЛЕНИНГРАДСКОЙ ОБЛАСТИ , ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

6. Remember that your garden/yard’s look also needs to complement your façade. What do you think of this fresh green vs. earthy beige?

homify Modern houses Bricks Brown
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Any house big enough for a wooden deck and pool gets our vote of approval!

Maison dans les arbres, ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL Modern houses
ATELIER D&#39;ARCHITECTURE ET D&#39;URBANISME MARTIAL
ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL

8. A modern structure with some classic-style touches? Don’t mind if we do…

Casa Unifamiliar, Estilo Clasico Rural Argentino en Luján, Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Country style house
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste
Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste

9. How eye-catching is this example, with its rustic materials coating the modern-styled shape of the house?

CASA AZZOTI, bioma arquitectos asociados bioma arquitectos asociados Country style house Wood Amber/Gold
bioma arquitectos asociados
bioma arquitectos asociados

10. Exposed brick meeting up with clean-cut concrete? It can definitely work, and this house is pure proof.

homify Modern houses
homify
homify

11. Who knew that a simple ground-floor house could flaunt a look-at-me style?

Super Quincho, Family Houses Family Houses Modern houses
Family Houses
Family Houses

12. We just love how the wooden panels contrast with the raw stone walls!

Viviendas Loteo Las Lavandas, Azcona Vega Arquitectos Azcona Vega Arquitectos Modern houses
Azcona Vega Arquitectos
Azcona Vega Arquitectos

13. Don’t underestimate the power of lighting and what it can do for a house’s ambience.

CASA MJM, JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I Minimalist house
JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I
JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I

14. This subtle design achieves greatness without trying too hard – pure perfection!

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

15. See how the linear design comes through here (the door handle, the window bars, etc.).

Vivienda en San Martin, Estudio Barrios Astuto Estudio Barrios Astuto Modern houses
Estudio Barrios Astuto
Estudio Barrios Astuto

16. We love the slightly monochrome look of this modern structure’s colour palette.

homify Minimalist house
homify
homify

17. How about some timber pillars and a zinc roof for a rural/rustic touch?

Casa en Manzanares - Pcia de Buenos Aires, Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rustic style house
Rocha &amp; Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos

18. A magnificent house with front steps to match – enough to make any arriving guest feel like royalty.

homify Minimalist house Wood White
homify
homify

19. Notice how this cantilevered design grabs attention in a subtle way.

Casa habitacion entre dos arboles en Cuernavaca, rochen rochen Minimalist house Metal White
rochen
rochen

20. Clear glazing that spills over into the modern swimming pool – definitely a noteworthy design!

Fotografía Casa AB / Arquitectura & ID, Kroma Photo Kroma Photo Modern houses
Kroma Photo
Kroma Photo

21.

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

22.

Front of home Tru Interiors Country style house
Tru Interiors

Front of home

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

23.

House in Kyalami /1 Essar Design Modern houses
Essar Design

House in Kyalami /1

Essar Design
Essar Design
Essar Design

24.

homify Country style house
homify
homify

25.

Crystal Park Benoni BlackStructure Modern houses
BlackStructure

Crystal Park Benoni

BlackStructure
BlackStructure
BlackStructure

Want more? Then see these 36 beautiful home entrance design ideas.

17 Combinations of floors and fences for your patio
Which of these modern houses inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks