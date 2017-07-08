Home improvement: build your own pool (on a budget!)

Building a pool is actually not the hardest home improvement task out there, believe it or not…

Having a house with swimming pool is the dream for many of us. On a summer evening, what sounds better than taking a refreshing dip, watching the soccer or rugby game and then enjoying a delicious roast beef and a party at the pool? Or imagine being able to wake up in the morning and soak for a while in the pool! It's also a great way to get some exercise in the morning and stay in shape. And for those who like a little bit of romance, you can't deny the attraction of an evening in the pool with the moon reflecting on the surface of the water…

No matter what your reasons are for wanting a swimming pool, the truth is that we have to think about the costs. But we have good news for you: anyone with enough space can have a pool at home and the best part is that the space can be adapted.

Some financial advisers recommend that when it comes to embarking on any big building project, the key is not to think about how costly it could be otherwise you'll never believe that you can do it. Rather go through everything that you need to complete your project and you can establish the right steps to get there.

So, if you've always dreamed about having a pool, why not start planning it? You could meet at least one of your New Year's resolutions, such as being happier, or you could put it off again for another year.

And so that's why we are here with some ideas so that you can see that it is possible and that the costs of building a pool don't have to consume you! This book of ideas will give you some detail and advice so that you can start planning a budget and build a pool that doesn't break the bank but is still modern, beautiful and fun!

Immerse yourself in our advice—a whole new world of swimming and playing awaits!