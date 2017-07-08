Home improvement: build your own pool (on a budget!)

Building a pool is actually not the hardest home improvement task out there, believe it or not…
Having a house with swimming pool is the dream for many of us. On a summer evening, what sounds better than taking a refreshing dip, watching the soccer or rugby game and then enjoying a delicious roast beef and a party at the pool? Or imagine being able to wake up in the morning and soak for a while in the pool! It's also a great way to get some exercise in the morning and stay in shape. And for those who like a little bit of romance, you can't deny the attraction of an evening in the pool with the moon reflecting on the surface of the water…
No matter what your reasons are for wanting a swimming pool, the truth is that we have to think about the costs. But we have good news for you: anyone with enough space can have a pool at home and the best part is that the space can be adapted.
Some financial advisers recommend that when it comes to embarking on any big building project, the key is not to think about how costly it could be otherwise you'll never believe that you can do it. Rather go through everything that you need to complete your project and you can establish the right steps to get there.
So, if you've always dreamed about having a pool, why not start planning it? You could meet at least one of your New Year's resolutions, such as being happier, or you could put it off again for another year.
And so that's why we are here with some ideas so that you can see that it is possible and that the costs of building a pool don't have to consume you! This book of ideas will give you some detail and advice so that you can start planning a budget and build a pool that doesn't break the bank but is still modern, beautiful and fun!
Immerse yourself in our advice—a whole new world of swimming and playing awaits!
For starters, you want a pool that has water in it!
But beyond the obvious, you really need to define what type of pool you want. The first place to start is to define what it is that you want to get out of your swimming pool. For example, someone who wants to use a swimming pool for exercise may need a longer pool that is also a little bit deeper and wider. Or for someone who has children, you may want a shallow swimming pool that is big enough for the whole family. If you just want to relax and enjoy the swimming pool over the weekend, you can probably go for a modern and trendy design.
Look through our fantastic range of swimming pool products and you will find some elegant and sophisticated designs. Some are even perfect for smaller and more compact gardens!
For obvious reasons, you want the surfaces in your swimming pool to be smooth. So if you want a swimming pool but your garden is on an uneven slope or a hill, then you can look at other, creative places to put it. You can put it on the roof of your house or you can build a nice, even base, such as this one designed by Portico. This kind of design allows you to achieve the depth that you want, without having to deal with uneven ground.
The choice of size and depth depend on three factors: what you want to use it for, the space available and your budget. If you just want a pool to relax in, you can opt for a small design. However if you have enough space and budget, why don't you go all out?
If budget is an issue, discuss options with your builder. You don't want to commit to something you can't afford, no matter how much space you have available.
Choosing the technique for the construction of your swimming pool can be simple if you know what type and style of swimming pool that you want. But choosing the materials can be slightly more complicated.
On the one hand, you have to choose the materials for the pool itself, along with the coating material. You also have to decide what you want for the complementary area around the pool.
If you have a small budget, this is where you have to really consider your options. If you want to be economical, choosing tiles for the surrounding area around the pool is the most common choice. Wood also makes for a good option! And if you really want to save, you can combine concrete with granite or tile.
Remember that while the material is important, what you do with it is even more important. While expensive materials can look gorgeous, if you know what you are doing then inexpensive materials can look just as good!
Having a pool will add a wonderful feature to the house, creating a beautiful environment. However, with a little bit of care and work, you can also create an incredible landscape around the pool. The pool and the surrounds need to work together, like this fantastic design by BR Architects.
You don't have to spend too much money on this, but if you have an opportunity to create something as beautiful as this then do it!
The pool, like any space, needs some gorgeous accessories to enhance its beauty and to allow us to make the most if it! Chairs, day beds, tables and umbrellas are all necessary features that will make your swimming pool complete. But don't worry about your budget, you can collect these over time!
Now that you've decided on the design of your swimming pool and have started planning the costs, we recommend that you also prepare for future costs. Remember that, like any other room or space that you enjoy the most, it needs regular servicing.
Above all, you want your swimming pool to remain clean and well looked after so that it is as beautiful and turquoise as this image above!
For more outdoor inspiration, check out these: Charming Ideas For Your Small Garden.