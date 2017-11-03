Your browser is out-of-date.

8 door designs to transform your kitchen

Justwords Justwords
Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance, Davonport Davonport Modern kitchen Wood Brown
Your kitchen is not just a space to cook food in – it is the soul of your house! Most modern homes have an open kitchen concept without a door to separate it from the rest of the house. But where there are doors opening to the inside or connecting to the outside of the homes, they can be used innovatively to lend character to the kitchen. Here are some great kitchen door ideas that allow your creativity to flow and transform your kitchen into a space you would live to spend time in.

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Kitchen
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

1. Passage to the backyard

APARTAMENTO EN VENTA EN ISLA MARGARITA, Inversiones Su Paraiso Inversiones Su Paraiso Kitchen
Inversiones Su Paraiso

Inversiones Su Paraiso
Inversiones Su Paraiso
Inversiones Su Paraiso

This glass door that opens out in the backyard allows for natural flow of light and is great for kitchens that do not have provision for windows.

2. The perfect camouflage

Apartamento en Sabana Grande, PUNCH TAD PUNCH TAD Kitchen
PUNCH TAD

PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD

When you want to restrict the view in the kitchen or have some privacy, it is a great idea to cover up the glass kitchen door with stylish blinds or sheer curtains. It is best to avoid thick fabrics and bright hues for a white kitchen. Take a cue from this kitchen designed by the architects at Punch Tad

3. Make it a part of the décor

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

This kitchen door is painted white, just like the rest of the kitchen, the design continuity is maintained. It also helps to create the illusion of a large uninterrupted space.

4. When the door is a snapshot of the interior

Oak kitchen Churchwood Design Kitchen
Churchwood Design

Oak kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

In this innovative kitchen done up in the rustic style, the door sets the tone for the décor. The first glimpse of the door itself is a tiny taste of what is to follow.

5. Do it up with a trellis

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern kitchen
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

When you want to let in as much natural light as possible but do not want to compromise on security, put a trellis on your glass door. This design does not have the stern look of boring grilles and adds its own personality to the kitchen.

6. Stained glass for classic elegance

Una cocina de aire rústico que se adapta al entorno urbano, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen Wood Brown
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

For a kitchen that has hints of rusticity along with modern amenities, nothing works better than a stained glass door. It provides the perfect combination of modernity and tradition that blends well with the kitchen design.

7. Window design door

Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance Davonport Modern kitchen Wood Brown
Davonport

Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

In this kitchen that uses a traditional wood-work design, the door is made of wood and glass and subtly blends into the design. It has the appearance of a large window and allows for plenty of natural light.

8. Making the most of the view

CARBONE WOOD, Bertin Bichet Bertin Bichet Kitchen Wood White
Bertin Bichet

Bertin Bichet
Bertin Bichet
Bertin Bichet

When your kitchen has a great I do not have a glass door. In this kitchens, parts of the wall are replaced with large glass panels that let in light as well as the view. In the interests of security, the glass and walls are reinforced and armored and not the type that breaks easily.Stay with us to see more enchanting kitchens

For more classic and premium home ideas, stay with us for the next tour! Venezuelan kitchens They fall in love you!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

