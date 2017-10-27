A spectacular and ecological wood house

Wood which is a renewable and ecological material is the genesis of this house located in a rural area near the Portuguese village Óbidos. It is designed and built by Rusticasa, but with an active involvement of its owners and future residents. This comfortable villa spread across 213 m² is divided into two floors, the ground, and the mezzanine. The residence is characterized by a traditional architecture but is not outdated.
With a mixture of modern and rustic components, it receives a timeless character. Also, a sense of coziness due to the use of natural wood. If you want to know more about this house, then check out details and images of this inspiring project. It also highlights the aesthetic qualities of wood and the advantages of its use in construction.
The main entrances of this house, are preceded by small balconies. Also, generous eaves are present all around the house, which are covered with ceramic tiles. It is another natural material, which has a reddish hue similar to that of the wood used. These elements together give unity to the whole house. In addition to this, the exterior also offers a beautiful and comprehensive view of the surrounding.
There are many advantages of using wood as a building material. Wood is an ecologically correct material because it is inexhaustible. Its manufacturing process is straightforward. Therefore it consumes less energy for production. Wood also has an excellent energy performance. Not only does it absorb less power but it is also a natural insulator, making it ideal for houses. Also, using wood saves time in construction, because its assembly is quick and precise.
In this project, wood is present in every detail including the structure, fence, floor, window frames, and furniture. Despite the combination of wood with traditional elements such as sloping roof and balcony. The residence is characterized by a timeless and modern style. It uses features that add functionality and comfort, such as solar energy.
The quality of work is a result of proper interaction between the clients and the construction company. The house was built by Rusticasa, which has decades of experience in designing, manufacturing, and building. Their wooden homes are a result of continuous investments in technology and innovation. Therefore, each unit is created after carefully analyzing the requirements and needs of the customer. It includes a harmonious design and a choice of high-quality materials that are also environmentally friendly. What brings a priceless tranquility is knowing that from conception to implantation your future home will be in good hands.
This charm of the wood is only broken, but not diminished entirely. It is done by incorporating some decorative elements like the lamps and the furniture of the kitchen painted in white. The kitchen is integrated into other social spaces as well. The area is marked by using modern style cabinets, the island-shaped bench, and the industrial hood, which also adds practicality.
The foyer of the living room is double. It brings a pleasant sense of spaciousness and is enhanced by generous openings that add natural light to the environment. There is also a visual connection with the mezzanine which is reflected from the highest point in the room.
The living room features a wood-burning fireplace to ensure coziness and comfort. For the wall next to the fire, specified materials were used like dark tone stones. It reinforces the use of natural materials within the house. Also, it results in a social transition between different elements such as the wood and the iron fireplace.
The wood is heavily used in this house. In addition to the structural elements, the texture of the wood can be appreciated on the floor and lining. It creates a sense of splendid unity and comfort.
The mezzanine has a low ceiling and is illuminated by a skylight. It creates a pleasant and inviting ambiance. Everything is wisely arranged so that the feeling of warmth and comfort is well balanced in this sophisticated building.
The intimate areas, formed by the bedrooms and bathrooms, prioritizes the privacy of the residents. The bathroom also has wooden elements and accessories of classic style. These include the sanitaryware fixtures and the round mirror. They add charm and elegance to the overall environment.