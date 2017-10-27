A spectacular and ecological wood house

Wood which is a renewable and ecological material is the genesis of this house located in a rural area near the Portuguese village Óbidos. It is designed and built by Rusticasa, but with an active involvement of its owners and future residents. This comfortable villa spread across 213 m² is divided into two floors, the ground, and the mezzanine. The residence is characterized by a traditional architecture but is not outdated.

With a mixture of modern and rustic components, it receives a timeless character. Also, a sense of coziness due to the use of natural wood. If you want to know more about this house, then check out details and images of this inspiring project. It also highlights the aesthetic qualities of wood and the advantages of its use in construction.