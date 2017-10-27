Your browser is out-of-date.

10 dream homes on a small piece of land

Justwords Justwords
ShihYao 桃源青山宅, 翔霖營造有限公司 翔霖營造有限公司 Classic style houses Wood-Plastic Composite White
Loading admin actions …

When people want to construct their dream homes, they think of something that is huge and magnificent. However, it is not size that is important, but the design and the aesthetic. It is possible to create a dream home in a small piece of land. All you need is the right type of inspiration. Here are ten dream homes that will definitely give some major dream home goals.

The Holiday Home

RETRO LINE, ITA Poland s.c. ITA Poland s.c. Rustic style house Bricks
ITA Poland s.c.

ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.

The holiday home can become your home away from home. Some people prefer to use the extra piece of land to create a weekend home. We love this tiny home, which boats of a beautiful wooden front deck. Surrounded by trees, weekends here can be extremely relaxing. The house was rendered by the suppliers of tile, stone and worktops at ITA Poland S.C. 

A Mixture of Materials

房屋新建 整修修繕 homify Interior landscaping Engineered Wood
homify

房屋新建 整修修繕

homify
homify
homify

Mixing and matching building materials can be a great way to construct a unique house. The beautiful tiled roof is sloped, giving the home an old-school look. The wide front staircase is definitely something that you don’t see often in homes.

An Oriental Design

ShihYao 桃源青山宅, 翔霖營造有限公司 翔霖營造有限公司 Classic style houses Wood-Plastic Composite White
翔霖營造有限公司

翔霖營造有限公司
翔霖營造有限公司
翔霖營造有限公司

A beautiful, symmetrical home, surrounded by an oriental garden is a beautiful sight to look at. The modern design of the home with the wide windows and balconies ensures that natural light comes in freely.

Open Spaces All Around

結合景觀設計 築地岩移動宅 Asian style houses
築地岩移動宅

結合景觀設計

築地岩移動宅
築地岩移動宅
築地岩移動宅

The house you build should be a place you want to live in. It should not be built just to look good. This beautiful home is simple but functional. There is a garages and a front deck, along with a huge garden that is perfect for an early morning stroll.

​Premade Homes

Qfarm FAMWOOD 自然紅屋 Country style house
FAMWOOD 自然紅屋

Qfarm

FAMWOOD 自然紅屋
FAMWOOD 自然紅屋
FAMWOOD 自然紅屋

Premade homes are much better than you probably think. This modern and chic design has been placed in an empty space in the forest. Not only is the design pleasing, but the house is functional and provides all modern amenities.

Simple Structure

Casa in legno - Caravaggio (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Uncomplicated structures are our favourite. This home has a flat roof and huge balconies. Supported by a wooden frame all throughout, the home is definitely an inspiration for those who prefer simplicity to magnificence.

Traditional And Modern Design

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [URGNANO- BG], Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

When you can’t pick one, pick both. This home has a modern façade, with white walls and white stones. However, the barn style roof is a traditional touch given to this structure. The combination works quite well for us.

Contemporary Style & Design

선적리 전원주택, (주)그린홈예진 (주)그린홈예진 Modern houses
(주)그린홈예진

(주)그린홈예진
(주)그린홈예진
(주)그린홈예진

Each homeowner has different requirements. It is up to the architect to turn those requirements into reality. This house, with a double elevation uses simple concrete along with a partial wall of stones on the outside. The contemporary structure is stunning once finished.

​The Perfect Aesthetic

Gülşen ÇİFTÇİ, alfa mimarlık alfa mimarlık Modern houses
alfa mimarlık

alfa mimarlık
alfa mimarlık
alfa mimarlık

This house has the perfect modern aesthetic. It uses wood, glass, steel and concrete in equal parts to create a façade that is worth looking at twice.

Family Style Design

사동 60, DA건축사사무소(Architects DA) DA건축사사무소(Architects DA) Modern houses
DA건축사사무소(Architects DA)

DA건축사사무소(Architects DA)
DA건축사사무소(Architects DA)
DA건축사사무소(Architects DA)

The people who live in a house turn it into a home. So while designing your home, don’t forget to make space for everyone in your family. This open structure, with ample space for children to play, is a great approach to designing a family home.

For even more gorgeous ideas, take a look at this Ideabook - 34 amazing terraces and houses to inspire you

30 Voorafvervaardigde huise waaroor jy dol sal wees
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

