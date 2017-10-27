10 dream homes on a small piece of land

When people want to construct their dream homes, they think of something that is huge and magnificent. However, it is not size that is important, but the design and the aesthetic. It is possible to create a dream home in a small piece of land. All you need is the right type of inspiration. Here are ten dream homes that will definitely give some major dream home goals.
The holiday home can become your home away from home. Some people prefer to use the extra piece of land to create a weekend home. We love this tiny home, which boats of a beautiful wooden front deck. Surrounded by trees, weekends here can be extremely relaxing. The house was rendered by the suppliers of tile, stone and worktops at ITA Poland S.C.
Mixing and matching building materials can be a great way to construct a unique house. The beautiful tiled roof is sloped, giving the home an old-school look. The wide front staircase is definitely something that you don’t see often in homes.
A beautiful, symmetrical home, surrounded by an oriental garden is a beautiful sight to look at. The modern design of the home with the wide windows and balconies ensures that natural light comes in freely.
The house you build should be a place you want to live in. It should not be built just to look good. This beautiful home is simple but functional. There is a garages and a front deck, along with a huge garden that is perfect for an early morning stroll.
Premade homes are much better than you probably think. This modern and chic design has been placed in an empty space in the forest. Not only is the design pleasing, but the house is functional and provides all modern amenities.
Uncomplicated structures are our favourite. This home has a flat roof and huge balconies. Supported by a wooden frame all throughout, the home is definitely an inspiration for those who prefer simplicity to magnificence.
When you can’t pick one, pick both. This home has a modern façade, with white walls and white stones. However, the barn style roof is a traditional touch given to this structure. The combination works quite well for us.
Each homeowner has different requirements. It is up to the architect to turn those requirements into reality. This house, with a double elevation uses simple concrete along with a partial wall of stones on the outside. The contemporary structure is stunning once finished.
This house has the perfect modern aesthetic. It uses wood, glass, steel and concrete in equal parts to create a façade that is worth looking at twice.
The people who live in a house turn it into a home. So while designing your home, don’t forget to make space for everyone in your family. This open structure, with ample space for children to play, is a great approach to designing a family home.
