Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Elegance at its best: 22 images of a breathtaking apartment

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Today we are dedicated to elegance and a lavish lifestyle, and we have found the perfect apartment to go along with our new attitude! This design, courtesy of Gabriela Herde Architecture & Design in Santa Catarina, Brazil, is a picture-perfect example of how elegant style meets a sophisticated lifestyle, with touches of rustic- and modern finishes sprinkled here and there for visual effect.

We’re talking wallpapers, chandeliers, open-plan living rooms mingling with kitchens, dining rooms flaunting breathtaking views of a cityscape, balconies spacious (and stylish) enough to be classified as a second living room, and much more.

Scroll down and let’s get inspired…

The kitchen

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Kitchen
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

We start off in the heart of this home, which is dominated by a light palette of colours, striking motifs and an overall spacious vibe.

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Kitchen
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Kitchen
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

​The balcony bar

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Wine cellar
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

For maximum comfort, the balcony has been treated to a little bar area which can be accessed either via the kitchen or living room.

A second lounge

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Patios
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

And the rest of the balcony? That has been styled up with furniture and décor pieces to make it become a second living room – along with that supreme view, of course.

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Patios
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Kitchen
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Integrated environments

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Living room
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Here is where the kitchen, dining room and living room seamlessly join up, joined together by the same floor plan, design style and colour palette.

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Rustic style dining room
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Living room
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Rustic style dining room
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Classic style bathroom
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

The master suite

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Classic style bedroom
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

The elegance continues into the more private spaces, as can be seen here in the main bedroom.

And we all know that for a lavish-looking bedroom, you simply must acquire a tufted headboard! 

Let’s scope out some more images that speak of this graceful living space.

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Classic style bedroom
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Classic style bathroom
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Classic style bathroom
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Eclectic style bedroom
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Living room
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Classic style bathroom
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Study/office
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

Projeto Residencial em Itapema, SC-BR, Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design Pool
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design

Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura &amp; Design
Gabriela Herde Arquitetura & Design

For more elegant inspiration, we recommend you check out: A spectacular house surrounded by natural beauty.

A spectacular and ecological wood house
What do you think of this apartment: a supreme design, or not your style at all?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks