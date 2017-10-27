​Elegance at its best: 22 images of a breathtaking apartment

Today we are dedicated to elegance and a lavish lifestyle, and we have found the perfect apartment to go along with our new attitude! This design, courtesy of Gabriela Herde Architecture & Design in Santa Catarina, Brazil, is a picture-perfect example of how elegant style meets a sophisticated lifestyle, with touches of rustic- and modern finishes sprinkled here and there for visual effect.

We’re talking wallpapers, chandeliers, open-plan living rooms mingling with kitchens, dining rooms flaunting breathtaking views of a cityscape, balconies spacious (and stylish) enough to be classified as a second living room, and much more.

Scroll down and let’s get inspired…