​Elegance at its best: 22 images of a breathtaking apartment

Today we are dedicated to elegance and a lavish lifestyle, and we have found the perfect apartment to go along with our new attitude! This design, courtesy of Gabriela Herde Architecture & Design in Santa Catarina, Brazil, is a picture-perfect example of how elegant style meets a sophisticated lifestyle, with touches of rustic- and modern finishes sprinkled here and there for visual effect.
We’re talking wallpapers, chandeliers, open-plan living rooms mingling with kitchens, dining rooms flaunting breathtaking views of a cityscape, balconies spacious (and stylish) enough to be classified as a second living room, and much more.
Scroll down and let’s get inspired…
We start off in the heart of this home, which is dominated by a light palette of colours, striking motifs and an overall spacious vibe.
For maximum comfort, the balcony has been treated to a little bar area which can be accessed either via the kitchen or living room.
And the rest of the balcony? That has been styled up with furniture and décor pieces to make it become a second living room – along with that supreme view, of course.
Here is where the kitchen, dining room and living room seamlessly join up, joined together by the same floor plan, design style and colour palette.
The elegance continues into the more private spaces, as can be seen here in the main bedroom.
And we all know that for a lavish-looking bedroom, you simply must acquire a tufted headboard!
Let’s scope out some more images that speak of this graceful living space.
For more elegant inspiration, we recommend you check out: A spectacular house surrounded by natural beauty.