6 Minimalist stone decoration ideas to use at home

The use of stone in this room is simple and elegant. Simply because the stone slabs are big, which make them seem much more natural. The neutral tone blends in with the decor, which is just perfect. The stone wall serves a dual purpose. It acts as a partition between two spaces and enhances the decor of the living area. The colour, texture and size of the stone are important factors to consider while adding this element to your home. Take a cue from this living room rendered by the architects at Castroferro Arquitectos.

