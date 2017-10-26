Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 ideas for one-storey homes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว, Takuapa125 Takuapa125 Modern houses
Should the words “one-storey house” conjure up visions of outdated and neglected bungalows, prepare to be amazed, for today’s piece shows just how stunning (and super spacious) a ground-floor house can truly be. 

Far from just being the preferred architectural style for older generations, one-storey houses have been growing in popularity thanks to the innovative designs being perfected by architects worldwide. And when you stop to consider how much easier it must be to live without stairs, you'd be crazy to not at least consider one-level living. 

Let’s take a look at a few beautiful one-storey homes that might just make you change your mind…

1. Coloured tones

homify Single family home
homify
homify

One of the most crucial factors of any house is its façade colours, and even more so when it comes to smaller structures, seeing as we need a lot of light neutrals to make that house look a bit more welcoming and visually spacious.

2. Beautiful in brick

SouthEast façade FG ARQUITECTES Modern houses
FG ARQUITECTES
FG ARQUITECTES

It’s no secret just how much character and style a good old brick wall can flaunt. Here, with this modern design, the red bricks make such an impression, adding warmth and charm to what could have been a minimalist home. Plus, those arty wall placements look simply extraordinary.

3. A more tropical style

Casa en Gaüses, Anna & Eugeni Bach Anna & Eugeni Bach Mediterranean style house
Anna &amp; Eugeni Bach
Anna & Eugeni Bach

We’d feel like we were permanently on holiday with this one! The bold striped façade really stands out, offering insight into the tastes of the owners, while a bamboo terrace cover adds some tropical style.

4. A glassy, airy look

Orchard Hill JAMIE FALLA Modern living room
JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA

Talk about super modern designs – who would dream about calling this one-storey structure old-fashioned? Those chic glass walls, open-plan layout and dazzling lighting fixtures ensure that this design climbs to the top of many people’s lists.

5. Stunning in stone

KROPKA STUDIO'S PROJECT, Kropka Studio Kropka Studio Modern houses
Kropka Studio
Kropka Studio

Looking every bit like the traditional farm structure, this home is quite unique. 

Gabion stone walls make a rustic impression, and with a long, lean shape, the interior must be delightful. With a high ceiling, can't you just imagine how glorious it must be to sit in the living room, looking up at those beams?

6. A white-and-grey palette

homify Modern houses
homify
homify

Any one-storey home can go all out in terms of charming finishes on the outside, as this fabulous grey and white number proves.

Although it’s quite a simple house, the addition of grey stone cladding has elevated it to dream home status in an instant, whilst that dark roof lends a contemporary edge.

7. Small, yet super stylish

Rear view of the new single storey extension ArchitectureLIVE Modern houses White extension,courtyard extension,single storey,green window frame,bifold doors,white render,zinc roof,butterfly roof,full height windows,patio
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

It’s not the size that counts, it’s what you do with it… As long as you account for all the rooms you need, why have a huge mansion when you'll never use its full potential? 

This small, modern and striking property proves that small can be impressively stylish.

8. An artistic design

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว, Takuapa125 Takuapa125 Modern houses
Takuapa125
Takuapa125

This charming little home takes one-storey design to the next level by adding fascinating concrete support structures that wrap around the house, creating such an artistic vibe. 

And see how beautifully that carport has been added to take full advantage of the garden’s size.

9. Fabulous finishes

CASA ANDRADA, METODO33 METODO33 Modern houses
METODO33
METODO33

Thanks to the magnificent features and finishes of our last example, it is worlds away from being deemed old-fashioned. Look at the chic style of that roof, walls and the overall style of the property. 

Remember that one-storey homes are also much cheaper to build (in most cases), meaning you have some budget left for fantastic extras like a fire pit, a pergola, or perhaps even a splash pool out in the garden?

See these 12 ideas to make a small garden spectacular.

10 kitchens that will blow your mind for sure
Which of these one-storey homes could be your dream house?

Discover home inspiration!

