​10 ideas for one-storey homes

Should the words “one-storey house” conjure up visions of outdated and neglected bungalows, prepare to be amazed, for today’s piece shows just how stunning (and super spacious) a ground-floor house can truly be.

Far from just being the preferred architectural style for older generations, one-storey houses have been growing in popularity thanks to the innovative designs being perfected by architects worldwide. And when you stop to consider how much easier it must be to live without stairs, you'd be crazy to not at least consider one-level living.

Let’s take a look at a few beautiful one-storey homes that might just make you change your mind…