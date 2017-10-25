16 unique fences that your neighbours will copy

When we think of a fence, we think of a white picket fence. But gone are the days when this traditional fence was the only option. These days, homeowners love experimenting with different elements. Let us take a look at 16 different fencing ideas that will definitely cause some envy in your neighborhood.
This lattice fence has nice rhomboid gaps in between. This kind of fence is perfect if you want to add vines and creepers into your backyard.
The classic wooden fence will never go out of style. It uses planks to create a private enclosure where no one can get through. The wood will weather all outdoor conditions too. This fence was rendered by the landscape designers at Deck-Linea.
The vertical wooden fence is another great option. It uses wooden poles to create a private space. Combined with a beautiful tropical gardens, this fence will surely make your backyard more elegant.
The symmetry of your garden or backyard is important when creating a fence. If you like neat and clean shapes, this perfect rectangular fence might just be what you need.
Not all gardens are created with a perfect shape. Some take a shape of their own. Which is why it is important to pick a fence that can cover the entire space. This idea uses beautiful wooden planks, topped with a lattice fence to give the garden a beautiful look.
This fencing concept is entirely new. The garden in this home is set on different levels. To accommodate all the elements, the fence has been made to follow the shape and height of the garden as well. The concept is quite unique and novel.
The fencing in this home is placed in a way that it leads into a terrace from the home. We love the innovative use of the fence. It uses a simple lattice with a dark wood finish. The planters look gorgeous.
Using the fence in another creative manner, this designer used it to create a separate space within the garden. The curved fence provides a nice, quiet spot once can relax in.
When stone isn’t enough, add wood! We see a combination of two different types of fences. A low rising stone wall with a raised wooden fence. The combination creates a wonderful juxtaposition of elements.
If wooden finishes and earthy tones are not your choice, then go for an off-white fence. The cream is contrasted wonderfully with the bright, green lawn.
When there is already a pre-made structure in place, you should think about how to add to it, without increasing the amount of work to be done. This clever idea, places a lattice fence on top of the wall to provide additional privacy.
Creating More Space
In smaller terraces and backyards, fences can be used to create the illusion of space. Therefore, using light colors and a proper design is important.
Ditch the wood and the stone and create a natural fence. You will need a supporting structure behind the wall of green.
This combination of wood and a Zen garden is beautiful. The planks are placed in such a way that there are gaps in between. The garden in the front does not overpower the fence and instead, highlights it.
If a wall of green is too much maintenance for you, this partial hedge fence is a great option. Use a simple wooden fence and line it with a short hedge and your work is done.
Lastly, the combination of a traditional wooden fence, with a curved top is a perfect choice. You can add plants on the inside of the fence and create your own little natural space.
