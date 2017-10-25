Your browser is out-of-date.

16 unique fences that your neighbours will copy

Justwords Justwords
White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
When we think of a fence, we think of a white picket fence. But gone are the days when this traditional fence was the only option. These days, homeowners love experimenting with different elements. Let us take a look at 16 different fencing ideas that will definitely cause some envy in your neighborhood.

The Lattice Fence

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This lattice fence has nice rhomboid gaps in between. This kind of fence is perfect if you want to add vines and creepers into your backyard.

Stylish Wood

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

The classic wooden fence will never go out of style. It uses planks to create a private enclosure where no one can get through. The wood will weather all outdoor conditions too. This fence was rendered by the landscape designers at Deck-Linea.

​Tropical Paradise

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

The vertical wooden fence is another great option. It uses wooden poles to create a private space. Combined with a beautiful tropical gardens, this fence will surely make your backyard more elegant.

​Shapes & Symmetry

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern Garden
Progressive Design London

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

The symmetry of your garden or backyard is important when creating a fence. If you like neat and clean shapes, this perfect rectangular fence might just be what you need.

​Something Curvy

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

A curved deck links the seating area to the house

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

Not all gardens are created with a perfect shape. Some take a shape of their own. Which is why it is important to pick a fence that can cover the entire space. This idea uses beautiful wooden planks, topped with a lattice fence to give the garden a beautiful look.

Fencing In Steps

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

This fencing concept is entirely new. The garden in this home is set on different levels. To accommodate all the elements, the fence has been made to follow the shape and height of the garden as well. The concept is quite unique and novel.

Old School Colonial

Ogród na dachu z nutką orientu, GREENERIA
GREENERIA

GREENERIA
GREENERIA
GREENERIA

The fencing in this home is placed in a way that it leads into a terrace from the home. We love the innovative use of the fence. It uses a simple lattice with a dark wood finish. The planters look gorgeous.

Internal Fencing

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Using the fence in another creative manner, this designer used it to create a separate space within the garden. The curved fence provides a nice, quiet spot once can relax in.

High Above

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall Robert Hughes Garden Design Industrial style garden
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

When stone isn’t enough, add wood! We see a combination of two different types of fences. A low rising stone wall with a raised wooden fence. The combination creates a wonderful juxtaposition of elements.

Neutral Color Pallet

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

If wooden finishes and earthy tones are not your choice, then go for an off-white fence. The cream is contrasted wonderfully with the bright, green lawn.

Extending The Wall

Bowden House Aralia Minimalist style garden
Aralia

Bowden House

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

When there is already a pre-made structure in place, you should think about how to add to it, without increasing the amount of work to be done. This clever idea, places a lattice fence on top of the wall to provide additional privacy. 

Creating More Space                                                                                                                        

In smaller terraces and backyards, fences can be used to create the illusion of space. Therefore, using light colors and a proper design is important.

A Wall Of Plants

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Ditch the wood and the stone and create a natural fence. You will need a supporting structure behind the wall of green.

Mix & Match

三本松でONな庭, 平山庭店
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

This combination of wood and a Zen garden is beautiful. The planks are placed in such a way that there are gaps in between. The garden in the front does not overpower the fence and instead, highlights it.

Hedged Fence

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels, Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

If a wall of green is too much maintenance for you, this partial hedge fence is a great option. Use a simple wooden fence and line it with a short hedge and your work is done.

Traditional & Modern

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Lastly, the combination of a traditional wooden fence, with a curved top is a perfect choice. You can add plants on the inside of the fence and create your own little natural space.

If you are unsure what your starting point you can find some clues in our book of ideas - Liven up your home with 25 small gardens

​20 spasies perfek vir braai en/of kuier
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

