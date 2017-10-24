Your browser is out-of-date.

11 great ideas to decorate your terrace or patio

Justwords Justwords
REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Patios
Your terrace or patio is the most relaxing place in your home. Most people do not pay enough attention to decorating their terraces and often end up with an empty, drab space. However, these 11 decorating ideas will inspire you to decorate your space.

​Using The Right Materials

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Patios
ARQUIPLAN

While deciding the flooring for your patio or terrace, it is important to find a material that is resistant to weather elements. There are so many options on the market that you can do your own research and then choose the right material. Make sure it follows the overall design theme of your home.

​Measuring The Space You Have

DEPARTAMENTO EN LA CONDESA II, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Patios
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

Quality matters more than quantity. It is not about how much space you have, it is about how you decorate it. Of course, measuring the space helps you determine a decorating budget. Make sure you find material that fits your budget and the décor style you want to go for.

​Easy On The Pocket and Easy On The Eye

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Patios
Loyola Arquitectos

Ceramic tiles are a great option if you need flooring for your terrace. They are available in many different colors and finishes, so you can pick whatever you want. They are very expensive, compared to other similar materials. Sure to too much light is not reflected off the floor.

​Go Natural With Clay

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Patios
Artigas Arquitectos

Clay is one of those natural materials that looks good everywhere. They provide a beautiful finish, and do not look artificial at all. Clay tiles are available in many different sizes, so no matter what area you need covered, you will have a size that works for you.

​Rustic, Natural Stone

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Stone slabs offer a beautiful, rustic finish that is not possible with any other material. It is an alternative to tiles and other artificial materials. However, stone slabs are a little on the expensive side and also heavier to transport and install in your home.

​Combine Flora With Stones

Casa Sotogrande, Terra Terra Modern Garden
Terra

The classic combination of stone and grass will enhance the beauty of your home. You can choose to create a beautiful walkway with natural stones and growing grass in between.

​Create The Pathway

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Patios
Rousseau Arquitectos

Gravel is a great alternative if you do not want something big and bulky. Create an elegant walkway by putting wooden planks across the gravel. You can also add different sized planters with flowering plants.

​A Combination Of Stones

Club de Golf Santa Anita, Arki3d Arki3d Patios
Arki3d

When choosing material to decorate your patio or terrace, there are so many material options available, especially for stone. You can pick a few similar sized stones in different colors to create beautiful outdoor flooring.

​Wood And More Wood

Casa L , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Patios
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Wood looks beautiful on the patio. However, this material will require more maintenance as compared to stone or ceramic tiles. Combined with the right patio furniture, you can turn your outdoor space into a relaxing haven.

​Artificial Grass

Césped Artificial Madrid Eurotuf, Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Garden Accessories & decoration
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

Avoid the maintenance of a garden by using an artificial lawn. It is easy to install and requires no maintenance on your part. You can get a continuous sheet depending on the size of your garden.

​Combining Elements

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Patios
If choosing one or two elements to decorate your terrace is difficult, create a combination! Artificial lawn, wood and stones will create a flattering environment that you will love to lounge in.

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at - 6 innovative ideas for a room without windows

14 Beautiful and budget friendly garden designs
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

