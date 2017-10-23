Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 ways to make your small garden look big with plants

Justwords Justwords
PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
Loading admin actions …

Whether you have a big garden or a small one, you are lucky! In case of large balconies, gardens or terraces, the design and decor options are many and you can use such spaces in multiple ways. But for small gardens, you might need professional advice to make the most of the space. Don’t fret though. With a few creative ideas, you can create a gorgeous garden in the smallest terrace or balcony. Most importantly, you should consider the kind of furniture you want there. They should be stylish as well as useful and durable. And then choose the plants and flowers you want for a cosy and welcoming garden.

1. Make the most of walls

Residência Paineiras, Ambiento Arquitetura Ambiento Arquitetura Rustic style conservatory Wood Wood effect
Ambiento Arquitetura

Ambiento Arquitetura
Ambiento Arquitetura
Ambiento Arquitetura

If you don’t have much floor area to grow plants in traditional pots, don’t worry. You can hang planters against a bare wall for an interesting look. You can create a vertical garden or green wall with vines, by consulting a professional too. This garden was rendered by the architects at Ambiento Arquitetura.

2. Potted beauties

JARDIM DE INVERNO COM FONTES E ÁREA DE ESTAR, Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Modern conservatory
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

It often happens that the garden soil is not suitable for growing plants. In such cases, you can use beautiful and colourful pots to grow the greens you want. You can move these pots around for different arrangements as well.

3. Raised flowerbeds

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Take a cue from the raised mosaic planter show above. This way, the floor is free for other activities like sunbathing or partying. Also, the walls can be adorned with beautiful wood and cane accents to hold more greens.

4. Plan smartly

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Patios
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

In this small garden for example, the seating area is stylish and practical with a couch and a U-shaped wooden bench with cushions. The bench is surrounded with foliage on the other side for a cosy look. Hence, the plan is such that you can relax here in peace.

5. Stylish furniture

VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Patios
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

If you use your garden or balcony mainly for entertaining, pick stylish yet compact furniture like the ones shown above. Note how the wooden structure on the right accommodates a variety of potted plants, flowers, creepers and decorative vases for a beautiful ambiance.

6. Design a charming corner

homify Rustic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

For very small balconies or terraces, even a little corner can be enough to accommodate some pretty potted plants like those shown here. You can differentiate the flooring for the garden by using a different material like pebbles or wood.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Unique floor design

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Rustic style garden
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

A creative floor design with pebbles and grass shown above can lend extra pizzazz to any garden. You can also combine pebbles and wood, or wood and grass. Add some pretty potted plants and a quaint bench, and you are all set!

8. Focus on the greens

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Patios
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Unlike in a large garden, you must place plants closer together in a small garden. So grow greens that look interesting together and play around with sizes, shapes and colours. You can consider different kinds of cacti, succulents or bright flowers.

Here is another story you can read – 15 small patios you will fall in love with

​Johannesburg doen dit weer met hierdie manjifieke skepping!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks