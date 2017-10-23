8 ways to make your small garden look big with plants

Whether you have a big garden or a small one, you are lucky! In case of large balconies, gardens or terraces, the design and decor options are many and you can use such spaces in multiple ways. But for small gardens, you might need professional advice to make the most of the space. Don’t fret though. With a few creative ideas, you can create a gorgeous garden in the smallest terrace or balcony. Most importantly, you should consider the kind of furniture you want there. They should be stylish as well as useful and durable. And then choose the plants and flowers you want for a cosy and welcoming garden.
If you don’t have much floor area to grow plants in traditional pots, don’t worry. You can hang planters against a bare wall for an interesting look. You can create a vertical garden or green wall with vines, by consulting a professional too. This garden was rendered by the architects at Ambiento Arquitetura.
It often happens that the garden soil is not suitable for growing plants. In such cases, you can use beautiful and colourful pots to grow the greens you want. You can move these pots around for different arrangements as well.
Take a cue from the raised mosaic planter show above. This way, the floor is free for other activities like sunbathing or partying. Also, the walls can be adorned with beautiful wood and cane accents to hold more greens.
In this small garden for example, the seating area is stylish and practical with a couch and a U-shaped wooden bench with cushions. The bench is surrounded with foliage on the other side for a cosy look. Hence, the plan is such that you can relax here in peace.
If you use your garden or balcony mainly for entertaining, pick stylish yet compact furniture like the ones shown above. Note how the wooden structure on the right accommodates a variety of potted plants, flowers, creepers and decorative vases for a beautiful ambiance.
For very small balconies or terraces, even a little corner can be enough to accommodate some pretty potted plants like those shown here. You can differentiate the flooring for the garden by using a different material like pebbles or wood.
A creative floor design with pebbles and grass shown above can lend extra pizzazz to any garden. You can also combine pebbles and wood, or wood and grass. Add some pretty potted plants and a quaint bench, and you are all set!
Unlike in a large garden, you must place plants closer together in a small garden. So grow greens that look interesting together and play around with sizes, shapes and colours. You can consider different kinds of cacti, succulents or bright flowers.
