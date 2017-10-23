14 amazing ideas to decorate a small house

Decorating a small house is among the most prominent family challenges. Finding enough space to decorate all the environments according to the primary ideas is not that easy. Also, every square meter should be used with intelligence so that functionality and comfort are not lacking.
Understanding that many people need a solution for this situation, we went in search of right ideas that are readily usable in different types of houses. The results of this research are some of the most incredible projects from our professionals. The number of ideas available to make your small home look huge will surely surprise you.
If you want to know more about these ideas, then check out the details of this beautiful list.
This gorgeous design features a vibrant carpet in green colour and a side wall in an orange tone. The use of both shades on the white background has brought an excellent composition which makes the environment more cheerful.
Smart solutions are never too much, especially for small homes. In this project, the counter was adapted with a support that guarantees the rotation of the TV. This allows it to be used efficiently in the kitchen as well as the living room.
In this project, the division of the space between the living and dining room was marked by a beautiful table with glass top. Elements in yellow are very well used, such as the lamp and two vases to enhance the decoration. For the wall in the background, pictures of various sizes strengthen the beauty of its environment.
Integrating the environment is always a great idea to enjoy the space in the best way possible. In this project, for example, punctual choices were enough to ensure that each environment maintains its own personality. By using light toned elements in the living room and wooden sets in the dining, the designer was able to mark the areas.
The presence of red coloured element marks the wall with intensity and creates an interesting movement in the decoration of this space. The combination with the brown tone enhances the elegance of the overall design.
This division of a kitchen counter brings nothing less than a beautiful built-in wine cellar. It makes it look charming and incredible. The elegant solution in woodworking was fundamental to compose the beauty of this home.
Here we have a design that does not lack vibrancy or energy. All of this could be achieved with the sets of cabinets painted in intense red colour.
For those who prefer elegance and discretion, these custom designed wood sets are perfect to create a harmonious kitchen.
Proper lighting is critical for places with little space. Also, it can make them look cozy. A great solution to this is the choice of LED strips fixed in a plasterboard. With different possibilities of colours and effects, the result will undoubtedly be fascinating.
The timeless combination of black and white looks great in any environment. This little bathroom is an excellent example of this theory. The black inserts next to the white bathtub and ceiling have given a beautiful composition to this small bathroom.
In this other bathroom, the design with vertical shelves is great for creating a new storage space and decoration. Additional incredible details, such as the stone flooring and the beautiful toilet bowl also deserve special mention because of the lovely touch they give to the space.
For this room, ideas focused on small spaces are mainly based on custom-built wardrobes.
This tip goes for any environment with tight spaces. You should always prefer light tones for decorating such areas. It is because these shades allow natural light to be utilized well and contribute to the cozy feeling of the environment.
Our last idea is this creative and fun project for the children's room. The bunk designed with various details and colourful theme gives a fantastic or joyful look for the place.
