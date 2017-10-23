Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 amazing ideas to decorate a small house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Decorating a small house is among the most prominent family challenges. Finding enough space to decorate all the environments according to the primary ideas is not that easy. Also, every square meter should be used with intelligence so that functionality and comfort are not lacking. 

Understanding that many people need a solution for this situation, we went in search of right ideas that are readily usable in different types of houses. The results of this research are some of the most incredible projects from our professionals. The number of ideas available to make your small home look huge will surely surprise you.

If you want to know more about these ideas, then check out the details of this beautiful list.

1. Colourful and elegant

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room Stone White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

This gorgeous design features a vibrant carpet in green colour and a side wall in an orange tone. The use of both shades on the white background has brought an excellent composition which makes the environment more cheerful.

2. Intelligent room divisions

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Living room
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Smart solutions are never too much, especially for small homes. In this project, the counter was adapted with a support that guarantees the rotation of the TV. This allows it to be used efficiently in the kitchen as well as the living room.

3. Art and creativity

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this project, the division of the space between the living and dining room was marked by a beautiful table with glass top. Elements in yellow are very well used, such as the lamp and two vases to enhance the decoration. For the wall in the background, pictures of various sizes strengthen the beauty of its environment.

4. Integrating environments

Projeto Apartamento Jardins MBD, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Modern dining room
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

Integrating the environment is always a great idea to enjoy the space in the best way possible. In this project, for example, punctual choices were enough to ensure that each environment maintains its own personality. By using light toned elements in the living room and wooden sets in the dining, the designer was able to mark the areas.

5. Unifying through colour

Proyecto de Remodelacion y Decoracion Casa Interes Social, IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Modern dining room
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

The presence of red coloured element marks the wall with intensity and creates an interesting movement in the decoration of this space. The combination with the brown tone enhances the elegance of the overall design.

6. Beautiful cellar counter

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Media room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

This division of a kitchen counter brings nothing less than a beautiful built-in wine cellar. It makes it look charming and incredible. The elegant solution in woodworking was fundamental to compose the beauty of this home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Sets for the kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here we have a design that does not lack vibrancy or energy. All of this could be achieved with the sets of cabinets painted in intense red colour.

8. Betting on wood

homify Kitchen Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who prefer elegance and discretion, these custom designed wood sets are perfect to create a harmonious kitchen.

9. Lighting

SDV | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern living room
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Proper lighting is critical for places with little space. Also, it can make them look cozy. A great solution to this is the choice of LED strips fixed in a plasterboard. With different possibilities of colours and effects, the result will undoubtedly be fascinating.

10. The bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The timeless combination of black and white looks great in any environment. This little bathroom is an excellent example of this theory. The black inserts next to the white bathtub and ceiling have given a beautiful composition to this small bathroom.

11. Smart storage spaces

Lavabo e banheiros, Maceió AL, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style bathroom
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

In this other bathroom, the design with vertical shelves is great for creating a new storage space and decoration. Additional incredible details, such as the stone flooring and the beautiful toilet bowl also deserve special mention because of the lovely touch they give to the space.

12. Leveraging space

Proyecto de Remodelacion y Decoracion Casa Interes Social, IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

For this room, ideas focused on small spaces are mainly based on custom-built wardrobes.

13. Using colours with intelligence

Proyecto Residencial "La Ramona.", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

This tip goes for any environment with tight spaces. You should always prefer light tones for decorating such areas. It is because these shades allow natural light to be utilized well and contribute to the cozy feeling of the environment.

14. Creativity in kids room

Cliente F, Link Interiores Link Interiores Nursery/kid’s room
Link Interiores

Link Interiores
Link Interiores
Link Interiores

Our last idea is this creative and fun project for the children's room. The bunk designed with various details and colourful theme gives a fantastic or joyful look for the place.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

8 ways to make your small garden look big with plants

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks