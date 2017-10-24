Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 Beautiful and budget friendly garden designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
CASA Z-26, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

We all have more or less idealized the home of our dreams. But sometimes lack of budget can complicate things. Although, the financial challenge is a problem. But there are also many affordable solutions available to help you create the space you've always imagined. In this article, we will show you 14 beautiful yet budget-friendly garden ideas that are also easy to realize.

1. Maintain the lawn

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern Garden
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

To keep the grass well maintained you must dedicate your time and treat it regularly. You can also read about it, write down essential tips or advice, and get your whole family to work along with you.

2. Create a zen garden

JARDINES, FERNANDA GASTELUM FERNANDA GASTELUM Minimalist style garden
FERNANDA GASTELUM

FERNANDA GASTELUM
FERNANDA GASTELUM
FERNANDA GASTELUM

Creating a garden from scratch can be very costly. The best trick is to enjoy the plants you already have at home and buy just what you need. For example, you can invest in new pots or accessories. Also, you can try to accommodate them on a stone bed.

3. Left over elements

Jardin con laja y corteza de pino, Vivero Sofia Vivero Sofia Modern Garden
Vivero Sofia

Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia

If you try to add a small indoor garden, then you can use leftover materials from other jobs. It can be anything from stones to wood. The designer here has created a path using the same materials.

4. Size of the area

CASA Z-26, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Proper planning can save you a lot of money. Never buy materials without measuring the space first and calculating its need.

5. A small garden

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Eclectic style garden
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

If you are going to spend money on your garden, then make it useful. The best way to do so is by adding a small vegetable or herb garden. Separate them in different beds, and in a short time, you can enjoy fresh produce at home. The food grown by you would be healthier and cheaper than the supermarket.

6. Loose stones

Galileo 350, PHia PHia Modern Garden
PHia

PHia
PHia
PHia

If your garden does not have soil, instead is made of concrete, then you can pave it with loose gravel. It will also allow you to save a lot of money.  The maintenance and re-laying out of this material is a lot easier than others.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Alternative for grass

MIS TRABAJOS, SERVICIOS MULTIFUNCIONALES SERVICIOS MULTIFUNCIONALES Modern Garden Tiles White
SERVICIOS MULTIFUNCIONALES

SERVICIOS MULTIFUNCIONALES
SERVICIOS MULTIFUNCIONALES
SERVICIOS MULTIFUNCIONALES

We have already seen many gardens with flowers and beautiful plants. But they are often left with yellow grass and without life. You can solve this problem by buying vitamins that allow the grass to grow healthily.

8. Next to the wall

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern Garden
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

With little money, you can transform the facade of your home. Use plants to circumvent the perimeter of your facade and even some stones to decorate the boundary.

9. Small shrubs

Jardinera en esquina "L" irregular, Vivero Sofia Vivero Sofia Mediterranean style garden
Vivero Sofia

Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia

If you want your garden to look more contemporary, then invest your money in small shrubs. They allow you to create magnificent designs.

10. Pebbles and chairs

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern Garden Stone Green
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

To enjoy your garden in full, you must bet on furniture suitable for outdoor areas. Here we have used a pair of Acapulco chairs that gives life and a decorative touch to the space. However, wicker chairs also fit outdoor environment perfectly. The floor has been completely covered with pebbles so that it stands out.

11. Care and maintenance

HOATZÍN, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern Garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi

The truth is that to have a beautiful garden; you need to dedicate yourself to the place. Also, you need to think creatively and ingeniously.

12. Spend a little more

jardin interior, A-labastrum arquitectos A-labastrum arquitectos Minimalist style garden
A-labastrum arquitectos

A-labastrum arquitectos
A-labastrum arquitectos
A-labastrum arquitectos

If you have a slightly generous budget, then an excellent idea would be to put a source in the center of your garden.

12. Expensive plants

San Angel, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern Garden
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

Not all your plants have to be expensive. You can mix cheaper species with other more special and expensive ones. Also, the same applies to accessories. For example, if you invest in affordable furniture, then you can accessorize them with beautiful cushions.

14. A stone wall

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

To finish your garden in the best way, use stones to cover a wall. Such stone walls can serve as a backdrop for your plants, enhancing the value of the atmosphere.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

​Die oulikste somershuisie ooit!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks