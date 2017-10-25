Old townhouse transformed into a modern residence

The retrofit consists of reforming or repaginating a space for its better use and at the same time for its preservation. This is the big difference between retrofit and retirement. Reform is not concerned with reusing materials. Whereas, retrofit projects have the objective of modernizing or updating the existing structures by reusing the available resources to the maximum.

Today, we present a spectacular retrofit project of an old townhouse residence, which is done by the SET Architecture and Constructions Studio. The primary aim of this project is to preserve and enhance the original building. It also focuses on increasing the feeling of comfort and coziness of each room along with adding more practicality.

If you are curious to know more about the charms of this fantastic residence, then check out all the details and pictures with this ideabook. The house has been completely transformed into a modern and charming place.