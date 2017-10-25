Your browser is out-of-date.

​Catch some shade with these 9 wonderful pergolas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Varanda Casa de Praia, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Patios
When it comes to socialising outside, decent shade is not only a convenient add-on, but a crucial one, considering the damage that our South African sun can do. Fortunately, there are numerous ways in which to ensure your outdoor event (whether it’s a simple breakfast, a cocktail gathering, a braai, or something else altogether) goes off without anyone getting sunburnt, and today we want to focus on the wonder that is the pergola by looking at 9 different designs of this effective and stylish structure.

1. Shade for outside and inside

Residência em Itaúna - MG, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Patios
Don’t forget that a pergola can also be quite effective at keeping the sun’s rays out of your house, depending on where it is located. This example is perfect in showing us how a covered terrace helps to keep the adjoining living room cool.

2. It’s all in the detail

Varanda Casa de Praia, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Patios
Notice how the wooden pattern/design of this pergola mimics the shape of the bricks in the walls – a teeny, tiny way to complement the existing structure.

Plus, let’s not forget that the glass-plated roof is 100% effective in ensuring a rain-free socialising space.

3. Something more rustic

Churrasqueira Gourmet, VN Arquitetura VN Arquitetura Patios
As pergolas offer up a world of possibilities, one should learn to always expect the unexpected, as with this rustic design and its bamboo roof – how perfect for a Mediterranean-type setting!

4. Transparency

Casa CR, Maluf & Ferraz interiores Maluf & Ferraz interiores Patios Multicolored
Or how does this design made of metal, glass and brick grab you? Quite ideal for a more modern- and contemporary-style structure.

5. Perfectly adaptable

Condomínio Santa Izabel, SET Arquitetura e Construções SET Arquitetura e Construções Terrace house
Of course a pergola can be as long (or wide and tall) as you wish, so stop believing that all pergolas need to be a simple square-shaped design with specific dimensions. 

See how effective this one manages to add shade to different parts of this back yard.

6. Perfect for a roof terrace

Terrazza con vista, Giuseppina PIZZO Giuseppina PIZZO Lean-to roof
Nobody said that a pergola has to be on the ground floor, which means so many possibilities for roof terraces and balconies.

What do you think of this design in a sleek white, perfectly complementing the look of the façade?

7. Covering up a balcony

homify Patios
Speaking of balconies, see how beautifully this wooden pergola has been added to this top-floor space, stylishly complementing the wooden deck while also ensuring a comfortably shaded lounging spot.

8. Part of the architecture

Espaço Família, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style garage/shed
In addition to providing shade, a pergola can also be added for purely decorative purposes, regardless of whether it’s added to the garden for climbers, or here complementing this house’s façade.

9. Square shapes

CASA ATS, Cornetta Arquitetura Cornetta Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
We close off with a rather creative design that plays with light and shadow – yes, of course that’s also possible for pergolas. This design is used for covering the garage/carport, yet does so with a stylish attitude that results in a rather delightful effect of geometric shadows. 

CASA ATS, Cornetta Arquitetura Cornetta Arquitetura Modern Garden
Feeling handy? Then you may want to check out DIY: 6-steps to a home-made gazebo.

6 ideas to consider before building a swimming pool
Where on your property would be the perfect place to add one of these pergolas?

