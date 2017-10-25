​Catch some shade with these 9 wonderful pergolas

When it comes to socialising outside, decent shade is not only a convenient add-on, but a crucial one, considering the damage that our South African sun can do. Fortunately, there are numerous ways in which to ensure your outdoor event (whether it’s a simple breakfast, a cocktail gathering, a braai, or something else altogether) goes off without anyone getting sunburnt, and today we want to focus on the wonder that is the pergola by looking at 9 different designs of this effective and stylish structure.
Don’t forget that a pergola can also be quite effective at keeping the sun’s rays out of your house, depending on where it is located. This example is perfect in showing us how a covered terrace helps to keep the adjoining living room cool.
Notice how the wooden pattern/design of this pergola mimics the shape of the bricks in the walls – a teeny, tiny way to complement the existing structure.
Plus, let’s not forget that the glass-plated roof is 100% effective in ensuring a rain-free socialising space.
As pergolas offer up a world of possibilities, one should learn to always expect the unexpected, as with this rustic design and its bamboo roof – how perfect for a Mediterranean-type setting!
Or how does this design made of metal, glass and brick grab you? Quite ideal for a more modern- and contemporary-style structure.
Of course a pergola can be as long (or wide and tall) as you wish, so stop believing that all pergolas need to be a simple square-shaped design with specific dimensions.
See how effective this one manages to add shade to different parts of this back yard.
Nobody said that a pergola has to be on the ground floor, which means so many possibilities for roof terraces and balconies.
What do you think of this design in a sleek white, perfectly complementing the look of the façade?
Speaking of balconies, see how beautifully this wooden pergola has been added to this top-floor space, stylishly complementing the wooden deck while also ensuring a comfortably shaded lounging spot.
In addition to providing shade, a pergola can also be added for purely decorative purposes, regardless of whether it’s added to the garden for climbers, or here complementing this house’s façade.
We close off with a rather creative design that plays with light and shadow – yes, of course that’s also possible for pergolas. This design is used for covering the garage/carport, yet does so with a stylish attitude that results in a rather delightful effect of geometric shadows.
