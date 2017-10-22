Your browser is out-of-date.

​15 covered braais perfect for this summer

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios
Winter, for many people, is synonymous with staying indoors and doing as little (while eating as much) as possible. Fortunately, the seasons have moved on, and summer is right around the corner!

And that brings us to our reason for conjuring up this piece today: a good old-fashioned braai with friends and family! However, we know that the South African weather can be quite unpredictable, which is why we’ve searched high and low for the best COVERED braais to ensure no wind, rain or surprising hail interrupts your socialising plans this summer.

Whether they’re in the kitchen, on a roofed patio or even situated in the garden underneath a well-covered pergola, these 15 designs are sure to inspire many!

1. Don’t forget some comfy furniture to relax/socialise in style!

CRR | Varanda, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Patios

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

2. This looks pretty secured, not to mention super stylish.

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

3. How about this rustic wooden ceiling to protect your party from a summer drizzle?

CASA EN LA HORQUETA, Fainzilber Arqts. Fainzilber Arqts. Garden Fire pits & barbecues

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

4. How striking is this entire space? We especially love the tiled backsplash.

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

5. This is like a second (outdoor) kitchen all on its own.

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Pool

Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados

6. A glass roof to ensure a blue-sky view? Perfect!

Varanda Gourmet, Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores Patios

Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores
Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores
Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores

7. What do you think of this country-style braai with its timber overhang?

Exposed Braai The Braai Man Garden Fire pits & barbecues

The Braai Man
The Braai Man

Exposed Braai

The Braai Man
The Braai Man
The Braai Man

8. This outdoor (yet covered) kitchen even includes a dining area and little garden.

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura Stefani Arquitetura Patios Wood Wood effect

Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura

Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura

9. Thanks to those generous glass sliding doors, this covered space is privy to a fresh ambience whenever required.

Casa Cidade Jardim, Boutique Arquitetura Boutique Arquitetura Patios

Boutique Arquitetura
Boutique Arquitetura

Boutique Arquitetura
Boutique Arquitetura
Boutique Arquitetura

10. Look how much softer a simple wooden ceiling becomes when painted white.

Casa El Paso I, ARRILLAGA&PAROLA ARRILLAGA&PAROLA Modern Garden

ARRILLAGA&PAROLA
ARRILLAGA&amp;PAROLA

ARRILLAGA&PAROLA
ARRILLAGA&amp;PAROLA
ARRILLAGA&PAROLA

11. We’re always up for a nicely textured brick wall – and a pizza oven, of course.

Campo Belo, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Patios

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

12. See how the wooden surfaces complement the natural touches of the garden.

Casa Alphaville, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Patios

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

13. We are sure this indoor built-in braai gets lots of attention.

Terraço Gourmet, Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores Patios

Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores
Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores

Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores
Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores
Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores

14. This Mediterranean-style patio ensures a permanent feeling of being on holiday!

Residência L&E Foz do Iguaçu - PR, Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura Patios

Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura
Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura

Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura
Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura
Marcelo Lopes Arquitetura

15. How beautiful is this reeds-covered patio roof, letting through just enough sunshine for a cheery atmosphere?

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of cooking, take a look at these 15 modern wooden kitchens that exude warmth.

Which of these covered braais inspired you the most?

