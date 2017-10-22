​15 covered braais perfect for this summer

Winter, for many people, is synonymous with staying indoors and doing as little (while eating as much) as possible. Fortunately, the seasons have moved on, and summer is right around the corner!

And that brings us to our reason for conjuring up this piece today: a good old-fashioned braai with friends and family! However, we know that the South African weather can be quite unpredictable, which is why we’ve searched high and low for the best COVERED braais to ensure no wind, rain or surprising hail interrupts your socialising plans this summer.

Whether they’re in the kitchen, on a roofed patio or even situated in the garden underneath a well-covered pergola, these 15 designs are sure to inspire many!