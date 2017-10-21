Your browser is out-of-date.

​34 amazing terraces and houses to inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

Winter is officially over, which means more and more of us are planning outdoor events, whether that involves inviting over a bunch of friends or simply relaxing and enjoying some solitude at home. And regardless of which one you pick, we have some stunning terraces/patios to showcase to get those creative juices of yours flowing in terms of outdoor parties, relaxing on loungers, etc.

And to enhance your daydreaming, we’re also throwing in a few super attractive houses with striking façades that might just kick-start some design skills to give your home a new look…

1. Thanks to stone and wood, this terrace enjoys a beautifully rustic look.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style house
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

2. See how a single colour can make a space come to life?

Casa Vermelha, Andréa Calabria Arquitetura Andréa Calabria Arquitetura Country style house
Andréa Calabria Arquitetura

Andréa Calabria Arquitetura
Andréa Calabria Arquitetura
Andréa Calabria Arquitetura

3. This traditional rustic house got treated to a stunning pergola with climbers and all!

Fazenda Muitos Capões - Ampliação, CABRAL Arquitetos CABRAL Arquitetos Rustic style house Solid Wood
CABRAL Arquitetos

CABRAL Arquitetos
CABRAL Arquitetos
CABRAL Arquitetos

4. Can you imagine relaxing on that porch while peeking out at the view below?

Casa da Serra, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Country style house Solid Wood
Duo Arquitetura

Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

5. We just love how the blue and yellow demand attention and complement the earthy hues of the house.

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style house
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

6. Even a container home can be privy to an elegant outdoor terrace.

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. That little terrace is very nearly a courtyard, thanks to the house’s slightly L-shaped layout.

매일매일이 캠핑같은 전남 광양주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern houses
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

8. This front entrance / terrace space is sure to impress guests from the get go.

Casa las Moras , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern houses
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

9. Thanks to generous sliding doors, this living room feels just like an open terrace.

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style house
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

10. Don’t you admire the way in which modern design and rustic materials conjure up this beauty?

PROJETO CASA DA REPRESA, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Country style house
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

11. A sloping landscape makes this terrace more like a lookout point!

CASA COM VIDRO E MADEIRA, NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Country style house
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

12. This modern façade perfectly combines metal, brick and wood.

CASA TF, Cornetta Arquitetura Cornetta Arquitetura Modern houses
Cornetta Arquitetura

Cornetta Arquitetura
Cornetta Arquitetura
Cornetta Arquitetura

13. See how the linear design of the house contrasts with the lushness of the garden – a real showstopper!

Casa Térrea - contemporânea, Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses Wood White
Camila Castilho—Arquitetura e Interiores

Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores
Camila Castilho—Arquitetura e Interiores
Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores

14. Don’t forget that simple lighting fixtures can enhance a façade’s appearance.

Residência Ortízio Borges, Uberlândia - Projeto THEROOM ARQUITETURA, THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Modern houses
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

15. Wood and lots (lots!) of glass ensure this house is no wallflower.

CASA COM VIDRO E MADEIRA, NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Country style house
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

16. That styled-up carport can perfectly function as a terrace with a few furniture pieces.

Residencia Cellebration , Biazus Arquitetura e Design Biazus Arquitetura e Design Modern houses
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

17. We’re not sure what we love most here – the richly textured façade, or the perfectly manicured garden.

Casa Térrea, Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura Modern houses
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

18. This house or terrace definitely wouldn’t have the style power they have now without those amazing garden touches.

Fazenda Santa Izabel, LM Arquitetura | Conceito LM Arquitetura | Conceito Country style house
LM Arquitetura | Conceito

LM Arquitetura | Conceito
LM Arquitetura | Conceito
LM Arquitetura | Conceito

19. Are you brave enough to splash such a striking colour onto your façade?

homify Eclectic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. We just adore it when farmhouse-style design meets vivacious colours!

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style house
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

21. Less is definitely more with this simple-yet-stunning structure.

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style houses Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

22. Notice how the curved edges soften up this modern structure.

El Refugio Inteligente, NOEM NOEM Modern houses
NOEM

NOEM
NOEM
NOEM

23. This prefab house definitely got one of the best views!

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Prefabricated Home
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

24. It’s like seeing a design straight from the future.

Vipp Shelter Vipp Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Vipp

Vipp Shelter

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

25. Timber panels can result in a quite modern look when applied to the right shape and structure.

Solarhaus III in Ebnat-Kappel CH, 2000, Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG Minimalist house
Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG

Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG
Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG
Dietrich Schwarz Architekten AG

26. Thanks to simple mirror panels, this house flaunts an otherworldly look.

Lucid Stead, royale projects : contemporary art royale projects : contemporary art Eclectic style houses
royale projects : contemporary art

royale projects : contemporary art
royale projects : contemporary art
royale projects : contemporary art

27. See how striking glass panels and a thatched roof conjure up a most unique-looking structure.

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. We’ll say it again: stone is super skilled at flaunting a richly textured look!

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style house
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

29. No terrace, true, but that elongated L-shaped porch certainly presents ample potential.

A House In The Fields, 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 Modern houses
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

A House In The Fields

株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

30. Now this is one way to (literally) highlight your front entrance.

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

31. See how those rustic stone claddings ensure more character for this house’s rear side?

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

32. How about this classic-style home that presents an almost royal look?

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Country style house
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

33. We get a Mediterranean holiday vibe due to all the components (pergola, pool, colours, etc.) perfectly complementing each other.

Precio de las casas modulares prefabricadas, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Modern houses
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

34. A monochrome colour scheme? It is, after all, a timeless look.

주택-강원도, Design Anche Design Anche Modern houses
Design Anche

Design Anche
Design Anche
Design Anche

Just in time for summer, we’re going to show you how to Inject some tropical style into your garden!

Which of these terraces / houses do you prefer?

