A wooden home on a metal frame: the ultimate modern build

Taking into account the weather conditions where you live is a vital part of sustainable architecture and clever house design and today, we want to show you a home that has mastered the art of being that bit more capable of dealing with anything! The architects that created this modern version of a stilted house were clearly thinking about not only aesthetics and cost, but also sustainability and we think you're going to love what they've done, so much so in fact, that you might want to build something similar yourself. With that possibility in mind, we are going to show you a step-by-step guide to how this incredible family home was created, so come with us now and let's start learning!
The final house here is going to be in excess of four metres tall, which means that solid foundations are essential. Given that the structure of the house will rest on this metal frame, the depth of the foundation digging needs to be calculated properly, with each supporting leg being plunged into the ground to the required level. It's important to focus on creating a level surface.
With holes dug, the metal framework can be added, with wooden shuttering and a metal grid also in place. These elements are going to all come together to create solid foundations for the remainder of the house to be erected on top of. The levels here need to be triple-checked before moving on to the next phase.
Now you can see why everything needed to be checked thoroughly! The liquid concrete is next to be added and at this point, little in the way of changes can be made! Once dry, these foundations will be rock solid and able to withstand pretty much anything.
With the foundation pad laid, work can begin in earnest on the rest of the house, starting with the floor! Given that the whole structure here is going to be constructed from wood, the process should be fairly quick, as long as the floor is level and firmly in place.
Similarly to a prefabricated house, wooden homes go up very quickly, as wood is such an easy material to work with and can be adapted on site. It will be a matter of hour to add in windows and doors and suddenly, you have the makings of a complete home!
While the structure is being completed, naturally, you need to give thought to hoe accessible the property will be, once finished. This means adding steps up to the front door, ramps or any other style of access that you fancy and now is the time to do it, as the next phase will require easy access!
You can see why we said that access would be needed now, can't you? Adding a roof to a wooden home isn't actually a hugely complicated feat, but it is the final step in totally weather-proofing a property, so no shortcuts can be taken. The simple pitched design seen here is a great choice, as water will naturally run off it, rather than pooling.
Finally, a coat of stain is all you need, to properly seal and finish your new wooden home to a beautiful standard! We love the use of rich and warm earth tones here, as they have created such an engaging and pretty little property that really stands out in the natural surroundings.
