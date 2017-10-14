Your browser is out-of-date.

Picking the right dining table- It is not only round or rectangular!

Home In-situ animal paintings, Thierry Bisch - Peintre animalier - Animal Painter
Dining tables in a home are central to creating memories with families or friends but with space constraints, it becomes important to pick the right shape and size for your home. Read on for tips on picking the best one for you.

1. Right Positioning

Retro Corian Dining Table Wharfside Furniture
Wharfside Furniture

Retro Corian Dining Table

Wharfside Furniture
Wharfside Furniture
Wharfside Furniture

This kind of a table should be used with careful consideration of the available space and with an understanding that moving around the table should neither be restrictive for the host or the guests. Being peculiar in the way it sits in a room, you should know that it cannot be pitted against a wall and it needs to stand alone in the room. Whether it is a round or a square table, they do not come in bigger sizes and hence there is a limitation in how big it can get.

Kanteen Table in Reclaimed French Oak Salvation Furniture
Salvation Furniture

Kanteen Table in Reclaimed French Oak

Salvation Furniture
Salvation Furniture
Salvation Furniture

On the other hand, looking at a rectangular table, you can see how well it sits against a wall. What is good is that you have more seating space with this kind of a table.

2.Entertainment

Norweigian Wood, Amber Design
Amber Design

Norweigian Wood

Amber Design
Amber Design
Amber Design

Apart from warm cosy family meals, what is necessary to consider is how people-friendly will the table be. When it is a rectangular table there is always the possibility that the guests at the head of the table automatically take the seat of importance. However, in a square or round table, people are equally important at the dining table as you face each other making for great, fun conversations.

3. Size

Home In-situ animal paintings, Thierry Bisch - Peintre animalier - Animal Painter
Thierry Bisch—Peintre animalier —Animal Painter

Home In-situ animal paintings

Thierry Bisch - Peintre animalier - Animal Painter
Thierry Bisch—Peintre animalier —Animal Painter
Thierry Bisch - Peintre animalier - Animal Painter

Apart from considering which occupies less space, a round or rectangular or even a square, understanding how many people you need to accommodate is a critical factor. If you are someone who throws lavish and big celebrations with several people, rectangular tables are the way to do. They not only look elaborate but are extremely functional.

4. The Look You Prefer

VIVIENDA TIBIDABO, The Room Studio
The Room Studio

The Room Studio
The Room Studio
The Room Studio

Tables are designed differently and one thing that is convenient about round tables is that it does not have four separate legs making it convenient for people to sit without hitting the other’s legs.

5. Edges

Industrielle Tisch Bauholz/Runde Rahmen, PURE Wood Design
PURE Wood Design

PURE Wood Design
PURE Wood Design
PURE Wood Design

Round tables work well for small homes with children as there are no sharp corners which they can inadvertently bump into.

In summary,

KFF Maverick, KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

While round or square tables for a dining roomwith their comfort and versatilityseem like the right choice for your home, large parties and celebrations may become difficult.

Palma de Malljorca (Home) Lewis & Co
Lewis &amp; Co

Palma de Malljorca (Home)

Lewis & Co
Lewis &amp; Co
Lewis & Co

If you think practical, functional and dramatic at the same time, then the choice is most definitely rectangular. Not only will you have space those big gatherings but it will surely lend a classic and stylish look to your home.

Read another story - No room for a dining table? Think again!

12 ingenious floor plans for considered construction projects
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

