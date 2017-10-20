10 trendy and cosy living rooms in beige

We're sorry, too many people are accessing this website at the same time. We're working on this problem. Please try again later.
A living room should ideally be both stylish and comfortable to be in. And while painting or decorating it, you must keep in mind what most of your family members or guests will like. Though the furniture pieces, lights and decor accents you choose for your living room enjoy a lot of importance, the starting point are the four walls. In this article we show how beige tones can be the perfect choice for living rooms as they are timeless, elegant and easy on the eye. Plus, they will complement any kind of furniture or decor accessories you pick in any colour. So check out these salon colour sand photos and be inspired.
Beige and brown have been used lavishly to make this living room comfy and luxurious. Brighter colours appear here and there but they don’t overpower the neutral environment.
Neutral tones are great for large rooms or where the living is merging with the dining space. Walls beige sand in colour can be paired with darker hues like brown, yellow ochre or even bright white for a spacious, warm and friendly feel. Furniture can be chosen in wood, glass or even leather for such environments. This living space was rendered by the architects at 360Arquitetura.
Earthy hues
Earth colours for living rooms are a very wise choice like beige, since they create warm and welcoming environments without looking tiring. Hence, beige, brown and ochre always look classic and elegant and can be combined with different textures and colours in furniture or decor accessories.
Beige or ochre colour for salon will never go out of style. Take a look at this beautiful living room dominated by white, where subtle earthy tones ensure visual layers. The wooden furniture and detailing contrast the whites nicely and offer warmth.
If the living room in question is not exposed to much sunlight, beige tones and whites can create a feeling of brightness and spaciousness. Plus, you can pick stylish and bright lights that don’t make you miss sunlight. Choose the light fixtures or lamps in neutral hues if you wish to preserve visual continuity.
If your room receives ample sunlight, then you can safely play with a combination of whites, beiges and browns for contrast and depth. Take a cue from this living room where the striped curtains complement the modern couches beautifully and the walls lend warmth with brown hues.
The right accessories like paintings or vases as shown above can lend ample contrast to a beige living room. The paintings on the wall help differentiate it from the furniture effectively.
This spacious living room is furnished in a classic manner with elegant armchairs, a gorgeous table, a vintage fireplace and quaint accessories. The smooth white walls are nicely contrasted by the brown and ochre details here and there.
In this home, neutral tones dominate both the furniture as well as the walls for a spacious look. But the interior architecture is so rendered as to break the monotony of the neutral hues. The staircase, paintings and lamps are suitable contrasts here.
If your living room stays flooded with sunlight then using beige for the walls is ideal to make it look large, bright and airy. A few wooden pieces or indoor plants can create a serene ambiance.
