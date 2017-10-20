10 trendy and cosy living rooms in beige

Neutral tones are great for large rooms or where the living is merging with the dining space. Walls beige sand in colour can be paired with darker hues like brown, yellow ochre or even bright white for a spacious, warm and friendly feel. Furniture can be chosen in wood, glass or even leather for such environments. This living space was rendered by the architects at 360Arquitetura.

Earthy hues

Earth colours for living rooms are a very wise choice like beige, since they create warm and welcoming environments without looking tiring. Hence, beige, brown and ochre always look classic and elegant and can be combined with different textures and colours in furniture or decor accessories.