6 innovative ideas for a room without windows

In many crowded urban cities, being stuck with a room without windows is a harsh reality. Often due to the design of certain homes or its surroundings, it is possible that you get a room without any opening to fresh natural air or sunlight. However, don’t lose heart. With the right artificial light, you can suitably supplement the need for sunlight.

Also, using light colours for your walls like white or butter yellow can be a good idea to create the illusion of spaciousness. Choose darker or brighter hues like red, orange or green for the flooring or rugs to contrast your walls. It will be a very comfy and attractive room in no time.

You must also consider the need for proper ventilation in a room without windows. Stale air can be very unhealthy and affect your mental wellbeing too. Also, you need creative solutions to help the room connect with the outside world despite the absence of windows. So here are some brilliant ideas that can help you out.