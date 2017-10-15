A spectacular house surrounded by natural beauty

What can be better than owning an exclusive residence in a sea-facing gated luxury community cozily surrounded by green hills? A community designed with grandeur that offers a wealth of endogenously landscaped private open spaces for exercise and/or relaxation at a convenient distance from commercial centers! Living in the ambience of Izinga Park, which boasts a stunning architectural style that combines an earthy-toned African colour palette with Balinese and Mediterranean forms, it becomes essential for your house to have a lavish decor to match! Today we’re going to explore a stunning, spacious residence designed by the professional team at Urban Create Interior Designers & Decorators in Izinga Park, Umhlanga, South Africa. Let’s begin!
The façade is a gorgeous blend of textures, volumes and shapes that came together to form a treat for the eyes. The earthy African colour palette is tastefully combined with elements of the Mediterranean and Balinese styles to form a residence that gives us ample indication of the luxurious décor inside.
The gorgeous stylized wooden doors makes for a stunning entrance to this lavish abode. The broad path has above it a long line of spotlights on the ceiling that bear the promise of charming illumination at night. The blue colour and one side and natural green on the other are a lovely way to enliven the neutrally coloured path.
This cream and grey colour palette is an ideal choice for the living area, creating an ambience of refinement and luxury. The attractive carpet and patterned cushions add an element of graceful style to the simple but comfortable sofas. The wooden coffee table and tall lamp are elegant accessories.
The pristine white dining area is located in a roomy space that is beautifully ventilated. The innovative ceiling lights offer a cute, trendy touch while the wooden ceiling warms the environment.
The bar is a vision of rustic chic, showcasing the stylish use of natural wood. The table and stools and the wall panel with bottles and the shelves have a natural look that is jazzed up by the striking ceiling lights. Teamed with a dark floor and cabinets and a gleaming white countertop, this is the perfect place to unwind after a long day.
Here we have a look at the stylishly designed comfortable furniture – a teaming of rustic elements with unique modern lighting and simple patterns.
In addition to trendy lighting, modern art is also a creative element in this lovely home. The cushion on the chair has been beautifully matched with the eye-catching artwork on this wall.Refined luxury is a running theme in this lavish home designed by Urban Create Design Interiors, with a focus on neutral colours and a simple style.
