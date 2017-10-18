Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 small patios you will fall in love with

Justwords Justwords
CASA PRIVATA AT06, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

Small patios have immense scope to become zones of recreation and relaxation if you know how to go about the design or decoration. If you are creative enough, you will soon have an outdoor space where you can chat or cosy up with loved ones and sunbathe or breathe in fresh air. So, to help you get started, here are 15 small yard ideas that you will love to replicate.

1. Make plants the stars of your patio

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Patios
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Using beautiful yet easy to maintain plants is a great idea for decorating small patios. You can either have them on the floor in stylish planters or hang them against the wall to save floor area. This patio was designed by the landscape designers at Junia Lobo Paisagismo.

2. Stylish chairs and accessories

Casa di Silvana, Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Minimalist style garden
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

Small yard decoration is easy if you introduce a few fashionable chairs and decorative accessories to give the space a unique personality. It will make the patio comfy and private as well.

3. Smart space utilization

JARDIM DE INVERNO COM FONTES E ÁREA DE ESTAR, Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Modern conservatory
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

This one is crucial among small yard ideas, as you should not let even an inch go waste. Distribute the furniture pieces aesthetically to use the available area and complement them with the right decor accessories like the potted greens on the wall here.

4. Zen garden for a peaceful corner

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Among ideas for decorating very small patios, creating a Zen garden with stones, plant, sand and a simple water feature is on top. It will help you relax and stay cool during summers.

5. Minimalism is in

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

For very small patios, use a few striking elements like the tall tree and trendy couch here for a minimal yet cosy look. This will create visual balance and look attractive.

6. Vibrant flowers

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Flowers in bright colours like pink, red, orange or violet can add tons of pizzazz to a narrow patio or passage leading to the entrance.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Personal touch

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Setting up a simple hammock can lend your patio a cool, relaxed and very personal look. Add plants for freshness.

8. Bring in a vertical garden

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

A lush vertical garden like the one shown above is great for small yard decoration. It doesn’t waste floor area but looks stunning especially with a bench in tow.

9. Focus on patio floor

Casa A.A. , Eneida Lima Paisagismo Eneida Lima Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Note the combination of wooden panels, white pebbles and lively vegetation for this tiny patio. An interesting floor makes all the difference.

10. Variety of plants

Casa Liberdade, Na Lupa Design Na Lupa Design Classic style garden
Na Lupa Design

Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design

You can play around with different species of plants to create an arresting look in your patio. They can be of various sizes and shapes for a layered effect.

11. Feeling of spaciousness

CasaZera: prototipo abitativo sostenibile in aree industriali dismesse, Torino, TRA - architettura condivisa TRA - architettura condivisa Industrial style garden
TRA—architettura condivisa

TRA - architettura condivisa
TRA—architettura condivisa
TRA - architettura condivisa

A small yard doesn’t have to look small! You can use neutral hues for the floor and bright ones for the walls to get a spacious and lively look.

12. Plants of different heights

CASA PRIVATA AT06, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Modern Garden
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

Combine manicured grass with bushy shrubs, some tall plants and even vines on the wall for a stunning look in your patio. The different heights will give it a unique personality.

13. Enjoy the space

Moderner Garten, Katrin Lesser Katrin Lesser Modern Garden
Katrin Lesser

Katrin Lesser
Katrin Lesser
Katrin Lesser

A sleek piece of outdoor furniture like a bench can make the patio perfect for unwinding in the lap of nature. A tall tree is an added plus as it will cast soothing shade.

14. Don’t miss details

LOFT EN BARCELONA, SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP Modern Garden
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

Beauty of small patios is in the details as you can see here. Note how the bright red table, the beautiful plants and the stylish chairs are decorative as well as functional for the space.

15. Employ creativity

Ahaan Villa - Ahmedabad, OPENIDEAS OPENIDEAS Interior landscaping
OPENIDEAS

OPENIDEAS
OPENIDEAS
OPENIDEAS

You can make your yard stunning even without wasting a lot of money. Recycle old wooden crates or boxes to grow plants and set them up against a wall to create a lovely vertical garden.  

Here is another story you can read –13 patios and terraces you'll want to copy

Die stoep wat van vervelig na fantasties verander is
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks