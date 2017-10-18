15 small patios you will fall in love with

Small patios have immense scope to become zones of recreation and relaxation if you know how to go about the design or decoration. If you are creative enough, you will soon have an outdoor space where you can chat or cosy up with loved ones and sunbathe or breathe in fresh air. So, to help you get started, here are 15 small yard ideas that you will love to replicate.
Using beautiful yet easy to maintain plants is a great idea for decorating small patios. You can either have them on the floor in stylish planters or hang them against the wall to save floor area. This patio was designed by the landscape designers at Junia Lobo Paisagismo.
Small yard decoration is easy if you introduce a few fashionable chairs and decorative accessories to give the space a unique personality. It will make the patio comfy and private as well.
This one is crucial among small yard ideas, as you should not let even an inch go waste. Distribute the furniture pieces aesthetically to use the available area and complement them with the right decor accessories like the potted greens on the wall here.
Among ideas for decorating very small patios, creating a Zen garden with stones, plant, sand and a simple water feature is on top. It will help you relax and stay cool during summers.
For very small patios, use a few striking elements like the tall tree and trendy couch here for a minimal yet cosy look. This will create visual balance and look attractive.
Flowers in bright colours like pink, red, orange or violet can add tons of pizzazz to a narrow patio or passage leading to the entrance.
Setting up a simple hammock can lend your patio a cool, relaxed and very personal look. Add plants for freshness.
A lush vertical garden like the one shown above is great for small yard decoration. It doesn’t waste floor area but looks stunning especially with a bench in tow.
Note the combination of wooden panels, white pebbles and lively vegetation for this tiny patio. An interesting floor makes all the difference.
You can play around with different species of plants to create an arresting look in your patio. They can be of various sizes and shapes for a layered effect.
A small yard doesn’t have to look small! You can use neutral hues for the floor and bright ones for the walls to get a spacious and lively look.
Combine manicured grass with bushy shrubs, some tall plants and even vines on the wall for a stunning look in your patio. The different heights will give it a unique personality.
A sleek piece of outdoor furniture like a bench can make the patio perfect for unwinding in the lap of nature. A tall tree is an added plus as it will cast soothing shade.
Beauty of small patios is in the details as you can see here. Note how the bright red table, the beautiful plants and the stylish chairs are decorative as well as functional for the space.
You can make your yard stunning even without wasting a lot of money. Recycle old wooden crates or boxes to grow plants and set them up against a wall to create a lovely vertical garden.
