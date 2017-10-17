Your browser is out-of-date.

115m² of mind-blowing apartment style

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Living room
There are times when we stumble across gorgeous homes that we know you need to see, just because they feature countless ingenious touches and pretty ideas that should be copied! Today, we have a wonderful apartment that has been perfectly curated by a talented interior designer to offer an incredible mix of stylish aesthetics and cosy spaces. Cosy is right, in fact, as the whole apartment is just 115m², yet through inspired colour choices and clever storage ideas, there isn't even remotely a sense of the home becoming claustrophobic. Come take a look around and see how many brilliant ideas you are keen to copy, as we think it will be numerous!

Special wall designs.

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
In a small home, you don't want to drown out all the space with bold wall colours, so how about some incredible wall designs, finished in neutral tones? 

Beautiful natural flooring.

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Soft and tonal wooden flooring works wonders when combined with white walls. Fresh and warm, all at once!

Inspired storage.

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Living room
Just look at how brilliant this living room area storage system is! Modular, stylish and doubling-up as a television surround as well, this is a great focal point, as well as a handy installation.

Multifunctional rooms.

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist dining room
Pan around and you see that this is actually an open space that combines a living room, dining area and, as you'll see in a moment, the kitchen as well. Not quite a studio apartment, as the bedroom is separate, the way furniture has been used to divide the communal area here is genius!

The chicest kitchen.

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Kitchen
Set out across the back wall, this kitchen is beautiful! All white, it simply melds into the wall and doesn't detract from more aesthetic touches throughout the space, but it has all the practicality you'd expect and want. This is an idea we intend to steal; installing a wider wall coloured kitchen!

A romantic master bedroom.

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimal style Bathroom
A romantic wall decal added the perfect finishing touch to this master bedroom.

Hidden cabinets.

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist bedroom
WOW! What a gigantic amount of storage! But wait… these cabinets have another secret to share with you! 

An extra secret!

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist bedroom
The doors to the right open fully, to reveal a private ensuite bathroom. Good grief. We have rarely been so jealous! What an incredible technique for hiding the bathroom away!

A private bathroom.

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimal style Bathroom
A small home really doesn't have to go without a few luxuries, as this ensuite proves! Let's see another couple of snaps, just to get a real feel for how indulgent and special it is!

Love the contrasts here!

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimal style Bathroom
What a heavenly shower! Those earth tone tiles are everything!

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimal style Bathroom
A colourful family bathroom.

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimal style Bathroom
Let's not forget about the main bathroom though! What an extravaganza of colour and fun! The tile decals look so sweet and engaging!

The plans.

perfect fit, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist house
Now you can see just how well this apartment has been divided up! With two bedrooms and bathrooms, a study and an open-plan living area, everything a family could possibly need is here, but on a small scale! Delightful, not to mention inspiring!

For more amazing home inspiration take a look at this Ideabook: Apartment Perfection in Just 32sqm.

12 tips for living large in a small home
Did you spot some lovely ideas to copy here? How about that hidden bathroom?

