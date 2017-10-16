12 tips for living large in a small home

We have no idea where the rumour that small homes can't be stylish came from but much like professional interior designers, we are VERY keen to put it to bed! With that in mind, we have compiled a super list of 12 tips for making sure that your small home is enormously elegant and gorgeous, so if you have a little home that could stand to be lovelier, take a look!
In every room of a small home, you need to create a really enjoyable ambience, which is why great lighting and warmer hues are essential. Don;t choose bright white bulbs, but instead, select warm white and enjoy the effect!
You really can get the kitchen of your dreams in a small home, if you think more carefully about the shape of your counters! A linear layout will simply emphasise the small proportions, whereas a more enclosed style, with minimal top cabinets, will create a stunning look and give you scope to use some luxury counter materials.
Don't be afraid to experiment with some bold contrasts in your small home! In fact, a few monochrome accents and design schemes will absolutely stand out for ALL the right reasons! Drama can look great in small spaces!
It can be hard to get all the furniture you need into a small home, especially things like dining tables, but if you get a bit more clever about your solutions you can enjoy all the functionality you want! Our favourite idea is a sleek breakfast bar, included in the kitchen, as they look so contemporary, while also being handy.
It's no secret that mirrors work wonders in small homes, but are you thinking BIG enough? How about adding full-size mirror panels to your wardrobe doors, for example, to hide away your clothing properly while also creating the illusion of a much larger room!
Small homes require you to think about integrated design, as apposed to adding decoration to the walls. In this case, we like the inset wall shelves that look pretty and offer a lot of storage potential, without negating room space. That's thinking with your head!
This studio home is something else! While most people would never dream of having such a huge bed in close proximity to the kitchen, we think it looks brilliant! The layout just works really well and by building drawers into the base of the bed, there is even enough storage, despite how small the property is!
It's all very well talking about inset wall shelves and hidden drawers, but you do need to choose storage that you actually like. With that in mind, why not use spaces such as your bathroom as a prime opportunity for installing unusual furniture? You don't need to keep all the good ideas for the living room you know!
Keen to create the illusion of a bigger home? Then you absolutely need to at least think about the possibility of some clear furniture! Just look at the way these dining chairs and the table itself melts away from sight and creates the impression of a totally uncluttered, generous home!
When your home is small, you might want to think about opening it up, by removing some internal walls. Though this won't technically make the area any larger, it will look and feel exponentially bigger and could offer a more natural flow between spaces as well. This is a project for the pros though, so no DIY-ing this idea!
Small homes necessitate a touch of multifunctional design here and there and we think that bench seating is a great idea. It can be used as a dining seat or even under windows and with a lift-up lid, the cavities offer so much storage for things like textiles and cushions.
Finally, it is always a good idea to try and simplify your home scheme as much as possible, when you only have a small amount of space to play with. That's why we really rate industrial styling, as it is such a bare bones look that maximises functionality and style and we think it's perfect for small properties.
