5 compact homes that are very well designed

You might have been labouring under the misconception that a small house can't ever offer you everything you want and need, but architects have been working super hard to dispel this stupid myth! We want to help the cause as well, so have found five modest yet marvellous homes that leave the owners wanting for absolutely nothing and we know that they are all going to inspire you to stop dreaming of owning colossal mansions and stately homes. Come on guys… let us prove to you that tiny can be terrific!
Looking like just two rather modest boxes, mounting together on a wooden platform, you certainly couldn't mistake this house for a sprawling estate! It's cute as a button though!
Just look at the way the interior has been left as an open and free-flowing zone, to make the most of every square inch of space! Now that's a clever touch, not to mention a contemporary aesthetic.
From above, you can really appreciate the way that the private and communal areas have been divided up and used to create a cosy and cohesive home here. After all, it's not size that matters, but enjoyment!
The look and feel of this beautifully modern house is just spectacular! Is it enormous? No, but it does have something of a welcoming and warm vibe to it, don't you agree? We certainly want to look inside!
There's no shortage of mod cons in this home, they have just been kept proportional, as well as open-plan. You see? You don't have to go without, if you simply scale things back a little.
Wow! We might be a little obsessed with this layout! From the plans, it seems that you walk into an open-plan and modest ground floor, while all the bedrooms are up on the second floor. There's even somewhere private for the car! Now that IS a bonus!
You see? There are THREE generous double bedrooms in this home! You can't say that isn't a pleasant surprise, can you? There are even two bathrooms! Imagine what you could turn one onto if you only needed two bedrooms… a home gym? A study?
Is this a small home? Absolutely, but from design through to construction, consideration has been to using the space in a sensible way and never at the detriment of stylish aesthetics either! The simple concrete structure is modern and will have been cost-effective, while more homey touches, such as natural wood ceilings, have been retained inside. Utterly incredible! Small, cheap and still beautiful.
Isn't this the perfect incarnation of the new breed of mobile homes? It's still small and easy to transport, but with striking wooden cladding, it has all the charm and sophistication of a far more elegant house, including even a terrace! Just wait until you see inside!
All wood everything was a brilliant choice for the interior design scheme, as it has created a suitably warm and welcoming aesthetic and helps to make the most of the space available. OSB walls are just amazing! Can we have those in a regular home?
Would you have ever guessed that this modern home has two bedrooms in it? The master suite is generous and kept as private as possible, at the rear of the house, while more communal areas are arranged at the other end. If this is the future of housing, count us in!
We have to say that we are really loving this trend for building up, when out isn't a possibility! Tall but narrow homes really do create unusual facades but they intrigue us. Especially in terms of understanding how the inner spaces have been laid out.
Just as with all the other small homes that we have featured, this one won't be a bargain basement installation, in terms of appliances and mod cons! We are noticing that there is always a focus on quality finishes that helps to overshadow and distract from bijou proportions with ease.
This really is an unusual home, not least in terms of the integrated garage space that can accommodate two cars! So many people would have negated the garage for a bigger living room or more sizeable kitchen, but we really like the boldness here, not to mention the unapologetic prioritisation!
