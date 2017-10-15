Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 compact homes that are very well designed

press profile homify press profile homify
VILLA TLALIXTAC, JLC ARQUITECTURA JLC ARQUITECTURA HouseholdRoom dividers & screens Bricks White
Loading admin actions …

You might have been labouring under the misconception that a small house can't ever offer you everything you want and need, but architects have been working super hard to dispel this stupid myth! We want to help the cause as well, so have found five modest yet marvellous homes that leave the owners wanting for absolutely nothing and we know that they are all going to inspire you to stop dreaming of owning colossal mansions and stately homes. Come on guys… let us prove to you that tiny can be terrific!

1. Tiny but fully equipped.

VILLA TLALIXTAC, JLC ARQUITECTURA JLC ARQUITECTURA HouseholdRoom dividers & screens Bricks White
JLC ARQUITECTURA

JLC ARQUITECTURA
JLC ARQUITECTURA
JLC ARQUITECTURA

Looking like just two rather modest boxes, mounting together on a wooden platform, you certainly couldn't mistake this house for a sprawling estate! It's cute as a button though!

VILLA TLALIXTAC, JLC ARQUITECTURA JLC ARQUITECTURA HouseholdRoom dividers & screens Bricks White
JLC ARQUITECTURA

JLC ARQUITECTURA
JLC ARQUITECTURA
JLC ARQUITECTURA

Just look at the way the interior has been left as an open and free-flowing zone, to make the most of every square inch of space! Now that's a clever touch, not to mention a contemporary aesthetic.

VILLA TLALIXTAC, JLC ARQUITECTURA JLC ARQUITECTURA HouseholdRoom dividers & screens Bricks White
JLC ARQUITECTURA

JLC ARQUITECTURA
JLC ARQUITECTURA
JLC ARQUITECTURA

From above, you can really appreciate the way that the private and communal areas have been divided up and used to create a cosy and cohesive home here. After all, it's not size that matters, but enjoyment!

2. Brimming with modernity.

homify HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
homify

homify
homify
homify

The look and feel of this beautifully modern house is just spectacular! Is it enormous? No, but it does have something of a welcoming and warm vibe to it, don't you agree? We certainly want to look inside!

homify KitchenStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

There's no shortage of mod cons in this home, they have just been kept proportional, as well as open-plan. You see? You don't have to go without, if you simply scale things back a little.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wow! We might be a little obsessed with this layout! From the plans, it seems that you walk into an open-plan and modest ground floor, while all the bedrooms are up on the second floor. There's even somewhere private for the car! Now that IS a bonus!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

You see? There are THREE generous double bedrooms in this home! You can't say that isn't a pleasant surprise, can you? There are even two bathrooms! Imagine what you could turn one onto if you only needed two bedrooms… a home gym? A study?

3. Small but mighty.

Vivienda Unifamiliar Vital, Hornero Arquitectura y Diseño Hornero Arquitectura y Diseño Mediterranean style house Bricks Beige
Hornero Arquitectura y Diseño

Hornero Arquitectura y Diseño
Hornero Arquitectura y Diseño
Hornero Arquitectura y Diseño

Is this a small home? Absolutely, but from design through to construction, consideration has been to using the space in a sensible way and never at the detriment of stylish aesthetics either! The simple concrete structure is modern and will have been cost-effective, while more homey touches, such as natural wood ceilings, have been retained inside. Utterly incredible! Small, cheap and still beautiful.

4. Mobile marvel.

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

Isn't this the perfect incarnation of the new breed of mobile homes? It's still small and easy to transport, but with striking wooden cladding, it has all the charm and sophistication of a far more elegant house, including even a terrace! Just wait until you see inside!

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern living room
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

All wood everything was a brilliant choice for the interior design scheme, as it has created a suitably warm and welcoming aesthetic and helps to make the most of the space available. OSB walls are just amazing! Can we have those in a regular home?

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

Would you have ever guessed that this modern home has two bedrooms in it? The master suite is generous and kept as private as possible, at the rear of the house, while more communal areas are arranged at the other end. If this is the future of housing, count us in!

5. Narrow and nice.

Casa Berutti, Graziela Alessio Arquitetura Graziela Alessio Arquitetura
Graziela Alessio Arquitetura

Graziela Alessio Arquitetura
Graziela Alessio Arquitetura
Graziela Alessio Arquitetura

We have to say that we are really loving this trend for building up, when out isn't a possibility! Tall but narrow homes really do create unusual facades but they intrigue us. Especially in terms of understanding how the inner spaces have been laid out.

Casa Berutti, Graziela Alessio Arquitetura Graziela Alessio Arquitetura Kitchen units MDF White
Graziela Alessio Arquitetura

Graziela Alessio Arquitetura
Graziela Alessio Arquitetura
Graziela Alessio Arquitetura

Just as with all the other small homes that we have featured, this one won't be a bargain basement installation, in terms of appliances and mod cons! We are noticing that there is always a focus on quality finishes that helps to overshadow and distract from bijou proportions with ease.

Casa Berutti, Graziela Alessio Arquitetura Graziela Alessio Arquitetura
Graziela Alessio Arquitetura

Graziela Alessio Arquitetura
Graziela Alessio Arquitetura
Graziela Alessio Arquitetura

This really is an unusual home, not least in terms of the integrated garage space that can accommodate two cars! So many people would have negated the garage for a bigger living room or more sizeable kitchen, but we really like the boldness here, not to mention the unapologetic prioritisation!

For more little home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 Stylish Ideas for a Small Home.

​20 kreatiewe idees vir gips
Do you see the potential in a small, cleverly designed home now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks