12 ingenious floor plans for considered construction projects

press profile homify press profile homify
Bungalow, ELCH.ING ELCH.ING
We are constantly amazed and overwhelmed by some of the incredible homes being designed right now, especially those with families in mind! That's why we have scoured our resources and found a wealth of beautiful architect renderings to show you today, as we think that if you are in the market for a new build, you might just spot all the inspiration you need, right here, to make you finally pull the trigger on an exciting new project. Come with us now and see how clever clients have sought to integrate enough bedrooms, stunning views and natural flow into their homes, right from the design stage!

1. Open-plan perfection.

Modernes Einfamilienhaus mit A+ Hybrid-Haustechnik, Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen
Heinrich Blohm GmbH—Bauunternehmen

Heinrich Blohm GmbH—Bauunternehmen
Talk about a great flow! With only the private spaces being shut away behind doors and walls, there is a great sense of family closeness here that we are taking inspiration from. the large kitchen is a triumph!

2. A priority-driven top floor.

Entwürfe, Atelier Schöngestalt Atelier Schöngestalt Classic style bathroom
Atelier Schöngestalt

Atelier Schöngestalt
How charming is this top floor of a small yet perfectly functional home? A very generous bedroom, complete with sitting area, has been given priority over creating two smaller boudoirs and we love the boldness of that decision.

3. With an integrated garage.

Singlehaus für zwei oder drei, ELCH.ING ELCH.ING
ELCH.ING

ELCH.ING
Negotiating enough space in a new build to house a car is really important for some people, which is why this integrated car area is terrific! The best part is that you can think about adding an extra bedroom, above the car!

4. All on one level.

Bungalow, ELCH.ING ELCH.ING
ELCH.ING

ELCH.ING
Think that bungalows can't accommodate all your needs while also looking stylish? Think again! We really like the way that functional spaces have been cordoned off here, while a large open-plan central space is flanked by beautiful bedrooms.

5. A beautiful before and after.

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
This is a great floor plan to take a look at, as it shows the potential for transforming and changing up an existing interior, through inner wall removal and space allocation. Just look at the way the sociable areas have been given more priority!

6. The terrace is the star of the show.

STC17, and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht Eclectic style houses
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
First of all, this is one unusual house! Secondly, look at the way that the entire interior is geared towards making the most of that shapely and sizeable outdoor terrace! The sheer amount of space in the living room is magnificent!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Connected to the garden.

CASA DE PRAIA PORTO BELO - SC, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Tropical style houses
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
If you're keen to design a home with a difference and maintain a stellar connection to your surroundings, but you can't picture how it will work, a rendering is the way to go! Just look at how beautiful this image is and what an overarching view of the finished result it gives! So accurate!

8. Centred around the view.

CASA 88º, Atelier O'Reilly Atelier O'Reilly Tropical style houses
Atelier O&#39;Reilly

Atelier O&#39;Reilly
Can we take a moment to really appreciate the pool here? Found in the centre of a courtyard that acts as a focal point for the entire build, imagine how it must look in reality, given that it is so immense in just a rendering! You could be sure to choose the best bedroom too!

9. Multi-level consideration.

Дом в Гурзуфе, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Minimalist house
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
We had no idea that floor plans can be drawn up to give you a cross section view of everything! What a great way to ensure that the proposed proportions of your new house are going to work well and have the necessary flow between spaces.

10. Any shape goes!

Casa de Praia em Castellammare del Golfo - Sicília, start.arch architettura start.arch architettura Mediterranean style house
start.arch architettura

start.arch architettura
When are floor plans extra useful? When you are thinking of building a house that isn't exactly normal, in terms of shape! In your mind, it might work perfectly and look terrific, but you need to be able to realistically visualise it, to be sure and with an artist render, you can!

11. Two floors and a viewing deck!

Vivienda La Emilia, Estudio de Arquitectura Lucía Farías Estudio de Arquitectura Lucía Farías Modern houses
Estudio de Arquitectura Lucía Farías

Estudio de Arquitectura Lucía Farías
Just look at the impressive and unique styling here! While there are two storeys, the upper floor runs around the perimeter of the building and looks down over the ground floor. What an amazing way to really enjoy the open-plan design below!

12. With natural flow.

Planos de corte 3D , Realistic-design Realistic-design Houses
Realistic-design

Realistic-design
This small and self-contained home design shows that with proper planning, you can enjoy serious luxury, on a more modest scale! These 3D renderings are so useful, as they honestly do give you a perfect impression of how things will actually look, allowing you to make changes before construction begins in earnest!

Which of these plans gave you some inspiration?

