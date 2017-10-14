12 ingenious floor plans for considered construction projects

We are constantly amazed and overwhelmed by some of the incredible homes being designed right now, especially those with families in mind! That's why we have scoured our resources and found a wealth of beautiful architect renderings to show you today, as we think that if you are in the market for a new build, you might just spot all the inspiration you need, right here, to make you finally pull the trigger on an exciting new project. Come with us now and see how clever clients have sought to integrate enough bedrooms, stunning views and natural flow into their homes, right from the design stage!