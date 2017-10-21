How to tell if a wall is a load-bearing wall?

Often, while restructuring or renovating a house, it is crucial to determine if the walls are merely meant for partition purposes or are load-bearing walls. Especially in old country houses, assessing the nature of walls is very important as a larger number of load-bearing walls were very common in the past. A load-bearing wall as the name suggests, holds up a building and has structural significance. Or, it is deeply connected to structures like beams, slabs, vaults and arches in a building.

If structural changes are carried out in a house by shifting a load-bearing wall, the house can collapse. Hence, it is essential to consult an engineer or architect before going ahead with a renovation. Local laws have also become stringent in this regard and often permits are required to begin a refurbishment. And here are some ways you can yourself tell if a wall is load-bearing in nature or not.