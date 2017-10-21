This website is under heavy load (queue full)

​A charming little prefab home under R100,000

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Our homify 360° highlight for today comes from professional home-building company Tuna Prefabrik in Turkey, the experts when it comes to prefabricated houses and container homes. 

This little design of theirs is a prefab house designed with all the required touches, as well as a decent dose of charm on the outside, as we all know how important a beautiful façade is.

The listed price for this design? A little under R100,000 – depending on size and finishes, of course.

Let’s get inspired…

A charming look

Clocking in at 40m², this little structure might be a bit on the small side, yet it’s far from cramped – or unsightly, for that matter.

For the roof coating, galvanised sheets of metal have been used, although metal tile and shingles are also optional depending on clients’ requests. Lead-free PVC ensures safe and stylish windows, which also usher in decent amounts of natural lighting. 

Do keep in mind that final pricing can be altered drastically based on both interior and exterior finishes, especially when it comes to kitchen and bathroom fittings.

Another design

Seeing as this is a prefab house, the style and design can be altered depending on client requests and requirements – so, what do you think of this alternative look? Yes, it’s still the same house, albeit in a different colour and with slightly different touches and finishes.

We think the wrought-iron fence of the patio adds just the right amount of class, don’t you?

A look at the inside

A glance at the floor plans gives us an indication of the house’s layout on the inside. Here, we can see it features an open-plan room (with a sink already installed), which can be perfect for a kitchen and living room sharing a seamless layout. 

A bathroom with a shower, sink and toilet is closed off for privacy, while an additional room of 10m² is intended for sleeping. 

Won’t this be perfect for a bachelor pad or student house? 

Of course there’s no limit to how stylish (or spacious) prefabricated structures can be, and A beautiful prefabricated home proves it.

10 trendy and cosy living rooms in beige
We’d love to know what you think of this house.

