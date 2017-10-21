​A charming little prefab home under R100,000

Our homify 360° highlight for today comes from professional home-building company Tuna Prefabrik in Turkey, the experts when it comes to prefabricated houses and container homes.

This little design of theirs is a prefab house designed with all the required touches, as well as a decent dose of charm on the outside, as we all know how important a beautiful façade is.

The listed price for this design? A little under R100,000 – depending on size and finishes, of course.

Let’s get inspired…