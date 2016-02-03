The House of Simple Sophistication

Today on homify 360 we visit a gorgeous house located in Aveiro, Portugal, which was designed by the brilliant team at FRARI—Architecture. This collaboration of architects, interior designers and engineers have created and built a truly fantastic designer home.

The home has a modern and minimalist style, which begins at the exterior and continues inside. This is a house that prides itself on being harmonious, functional and beautiful. If you are looking for amazing ideas to include in your home, then this experience is certain to spark your creativity!