The Majestic House on the Cliffs

Many of us were lucky enough to grow up near the sea or were privileged enough to go on holiday to the sea. Lollipops, sand castles and playing in the waves are fond, childhood memories. But do you remember the house that you stayed in?

If you had stayed in this Spanish seaside home, photographed by Eugeni Pons, you would never forget it!

Panoramic views of the bay, unique and futuristic architecture, simple and clean lines and a beauty that transcends the environment all dominate this incredible project. This a home that you come to when you want to escape from the hustle and the bustle and be cocooned in a space of warmth and style. The only problem is that you will never leave.

Follow us on a tour to remember!