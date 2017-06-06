Your browser is out-of-date.

Home improvement: the advantages of laminate flooring

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
PARQUET LAMINADO, PINMA SANT FELIU, S.L. PINMA SANT FELIU, S.L.
Do you think its time to change your flooring? Are you tired of that old carpet or tile? Are you in the mood for something different, modern and textured? Well, laminate flooring might be the perfect addition to your home! 

Laminate flooring is the option of choice for people who want a perfect finish, a hard wearing surface and more styles to choose from than they ever dreamt of. From wood effect (which now actually looks like wood), through to stone and tile incarnations, there is something for everyone and every room. If you don’t believe us, take a look at some of our favourite wood effect examples and then try to tell us that you’re not a laminate flooring convert!

Easy cleaning

HRE24 House Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Houses
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

HRE24 House

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Are you a busy person that doesn't really have time to clean? Tiles and carpets are a pain in that you need to use certain products to get them clean. But with laminated flooring cleaning is easy! Simply sweep up the dirt and then clean with a dry or damp cloth to remove excess grime. In addition, laminated flooring repels dust and flakes of skin and hair, it is perfect for allergy sufferers!

Always elegant

Casa Rinconada., Echauri Morales Arquitectos Echauri Morales Arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Echauri Morales Arquitectos

Echauri Morales Arquitectos
Echauri Morales Arquitectos
Echauri Morales Arquitectos

In this example by the team at Echauri Morales Architects, we can see that laminated flooring offers a great deal of durability. One of the main issues with laminated flooring is that it may be damaged or tarnished by a variety of items including household chemicals and cigarette butts. But that is not actually the case, it is a material that is resistant to scratches and friction, which we may have thought would not have been the case.

Evokes nature

Schlafzimmer mit Kährs Parkett, Kährs Parkett Deutschland Kährs Parkett Deutschland Rustic style bedroom
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

Laminated flooring placed within this bedroom as seen in this image is truly stylish and elegant, creating an almost cabin-like atmosphere! Can you believe that almost 90 percent of laminated flooring is made from renewable resources? This means that it does not contain harmful chemicals and pollutants. The flooring is also fire resistant… how smart!

Durability

PARQUET LAMINADO, PINMA SANT FELIU, S.L. PINMA SANT FELIU, S.L.
PINMA SANT FELIU, S.L.

PINMA SANT FELIU, S.L.
PINMA SANT FELIU, S.L.
PINMA SANT FELIU, S.L.

Laminated flooring is extremely durable and will last about 15 to 20 years, but with extra care and less use, the material may even last as long as 35 years. This flooring is sun proof, meaning that it is resistant to UV rays and will not fade or degrade over time. It is perfect to use in a terrace area or any room that reflects the sun, don't worry, laminated flooring is warranted as well!

Easy to install

Tarimas de madera maciza, Pavimentos Arquiservi Pavimentos Arquiservi Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Pavimentos Arquiservi

Pavimentos Arquiservi
Pavimentos Arquiservi
Pavimentos Arquiservi

Laminated flooring does not take a team of professionals to install, in fact with a few tools laminated flooring can be placed quickly and efficiently almost like a puzzle that simply fits together. This type of flooring can in fact be installed over other flooring without damaging the existing flooring.

For some useful advice, learn: How To Take Care Of Wooden Floors.

Budget-friendly

Rancho San Francisco Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Rancho San Francisco

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Laminated flooring is surprising well priced compared to its wooden counterpart, however it depends where you plan on placing it and whether the flooring needs to be fixed or redone underneath. Because laminated flooring doesn't need any glue to be installed it can be done quickly and easily and if you are thinking of saving some extra money, then you can always opt to install it yourself!

Perfect for any room

DEPARTAMENTO EN LA CONDESA II, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style dining room
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

Laminated flooring can be added to any part of the home from the bathroom to the bedroom and even the kitchen, but what makes laminated flooring even better is that it is ideal for the whole family or even your office! It is comfortable and relaxing to the touch and can be combined with any furniture style of design. Laminated floors are indeed the best!

Were you already a fan of laminate flooring? Would you consider it for the future? Let us know your thoughts!

