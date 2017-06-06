Home improvement: the advantages of laminate flooring

Do you think its time to change your flooring? Are you tired of that old carpet or tile? Are you in the mood for something different, modern and textured? Well, laminate flooring might be the perfect addition to your home!

Laminate flooring is the option of choice for people who want a perfect finish, a hard wearing surface and more styles to choose from than they ever dreamt of. From wood effect (which now actually looks like wood), through to stone and tile incarnations, there is something for everyone and every room. If you don’t believe us, take a look at some of our favourite wood effect examples and then try to tell us that you’re not a laminate flooring convert!