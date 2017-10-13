5 modern homes with amazing floor plans to inspire you

If you're in the market for designing a terrific modern home, with the help of a talented architect, we think we have all the visual inspiration that you could possibly need, right here! Far from just showing you pictures of pretty facades though, we are going that one step further and revealing the floor plans as well, which shows just how innovative the distribution of space can be! We think you'll love the way bedrooms and integrated garages can be included in spacious family homes, so come with us and take a look!