5 modern homes with amazing floor plans to inspire you

If you're in the market for designing a terrific modern home, with the help of a talented architect, we think we have all the visual inspiration that you could possibly need, right here! Far from just showing you pictures of pretty facades though, we are going that one step further and revealing the floor plans as well, which shows just how innovative the distribution of space can be! We think you'll love the way bedrooms and integrated garages can be included in spacious family homes, so come with us and take a look!
The modular and multi-coloured look of this house is impossible; to ignore all on its own, but wait until you see how the inside was designed as well! This is a project that was thought about in minute detail and we don't just mean aesthetically, but also practically!
The mix of open-plan and private living spaces here is a dream and allows for a harmonious family dynamic, but we have to say that an integrated garage is ALWAYS a favourite addition. It just makes coming home so much more pleasurable!
As we saw, there was one double bedroom on the ground floor, but add another four on the upper level and you have a house big enough to contend with any growing family. The easy walkways and view of the lower floor is stunning!
Like your homes to look a little more traditional, while still having all the conveniences of more contemporary spaces? Then a brand new rustically inspired property could be perfect for you! The inside is a dream as well!
What a fascinating layout! The setting has really dictated the layout here, so that every room can enjoy spectacular views and a connection to the natural world. Just look at the size of the garage too!
The top floor here is far more compact than the lower level but that's what we love, as it creates such a cosy and secluded feel which is perfect for the more private spheres! Such generous bedrooms are shown here!
If you have a penchant for the dark side now and then, we know that you'll LOVE this black yet modern and fresh design! With great slices of white and natural wood to break up the scheme, you just know that the inside is something to really see as well!
How lovely is this? It seems as though everything is centred around a rear terrace, which connects the indoor and outdoor spaces perfectly. The perfectly open-plan living space, with lounge, dining are and kitchen, makes a real statement.
Well you can't say that this house doesn't have it all! With numerous bedrooms, bathrooms and even a home office, there really is a private space for everyone, which contrasts so nicely with the open ground floor.
Don;t go thinking that we only have ultra contemporary homes to show you, as that is NOT the case! This terrific classic family home stands out for all the right reasons and shows that some styles really are timeless. The white facade just looks so fresh, don't you think?
This home might not be as grand, in terms of size, as some of the others, but the proportions have been sed so perfectly to create a cosy and practical property. A single garage offers an extra level of design thought and we love the open kitchen and dining room that creates such a homey atmosphere.
A family home designed to fit around the family, there are just two bedrooms and a bathroom in place on the top floor, but the garage roof holds a surprise… a home gym! How's that for prioritising what's really important? Amazing!
It may look enormous, but this contemporary take on a beach house is actually single-storey, just with double height ceilings! The simplicity of the design itself is utterly beguiling and so deceptive, as it must have taken some real skill to get right, but the inner layout is charming too!
This plan allows you to see how the site levels were adapted, to provide an ideal living situation, not to mention the fact that the roof is sloped to the rear, to assist with water flow.
Given that everything is located on one floor in this house, the layout had to be just so and as you can see… a lot of thought DID go into it! With the cars out of the way at the far end, private bedrooms were the sensible choice to flank them, with the open spheres all found closer to the garden, terrace and lovely views. What a house!
