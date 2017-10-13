Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 modern homes with amazing floor plans to inspire you

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

If you're in the market for designing a terrific modern home, with the help of a talented architect, we think we have all the visual inspiration that you could possibly need, right here! Far from just showing you pictures of pretty facades though, we are going that one step further and revealing the floor plans as well, which shows just how innovative the distribution of space can be! We think you'll love the way bedrooms and integrated garages can be included in spacious family homes, so come with us and take a look!

1. Colourful and contemporary.

Проект жилого дома в штате Гавайи (США), о. Оаху г. Гонолулу, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Mediterranean style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

The modular and multi-coloured look of this house is impossible; to ignore all on its own, but wait until you see how the inside was designed as well! This is a project that was thought about in minute detail and we don't just mean aesthetically, but also practically!

Ground floor.

Проект жилого дома в штате Гавайи (США), о. Оаху г. Гонолулу, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Mediterranean style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

The mix of open-plan and private living spaces here is a dream and allows for a harmonious family dynamic, but we have to say that an integrated garage is ALWAYS a favourite addition. It just makes coming home so much more pleasurable!

Top floor.

Проект жилого дома в штате Гавайи (США), о. Оаху г. Гонолулу, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Mediterranean style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

As we saw, there was one double bedroom on the ground floor, but add another four on the upper level and you have a house big enough to contend with any growing family. The easy walkways and view of the lower floor is stunning!

2. Modern rustic.

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Like your homes to look a little more traditional, while still having all the conveniences of more contemporary spaces? Then a brand new rustically inspired property could be perfect for you! The inside is a dream as well!

Ground floor.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a fascinating layout! The setting has really dictated the layout here, so that every room can enjoy spectacular views and a connection to the natural world. Just look at the size of the garage too!

Top floor.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The top floor here is far more compact than the lower level but that's what we love, as it creates such a cosy and secluded feel which is perfect for the more private spheres! Such generous bedrooms are shown here!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

3. Elegance and style.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a penchant for the dark side now and then, we know that you'll LOVE this black yet modern and fresh design! With great slices of white and natural wood to break up the scheme, you just know that the inside is something to really see as well!

Ground floor.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

How lovely is this? It seems as though everything is centred around a rear terrace, which connects the indoor and outdoor spaces perfectly. The perfectly open-plan living space, with lounge, dining are and kitchen, makes a real statement.

Top floor.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Well you can't say that this house doesn't have it all! With numerous bedrooms, bathrooms and even a home office, there really is a private space for everyone, which contrasts so nicely with the open ground floor. 

4. Classically charming.

Haus Kladow, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Don;t go thinking that we only have ultra contemporary homes to show you, as that is NOT the case! This terrific classic family home stands out for all the right reasons and shows that some styles really are timeless. The white facade just looks so fresh, don't you think?

Ground floor.

Haus Kladow, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

This home might not be as grand, in terms of size, as some of the others, but the proportions have been sed so perfectly to create a cosy and practical property. A single garage offers an extra level of design thought and we love the open kitchen and dining room that creates such a homey atmosphere.

Top floor.

Haus Kladow, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

A family home designed to fit around the family, there are just two bedrooms and a bathroom in place on the top floor, but the garage roof holds a surprise… a home gym! How's that for prioritising what's really important? Amazing!

5. The ultimate beach house.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Patios Wood Amber/Gold
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

It may look enormous, but this contemporary take on a beach house is actually single-storey, just with double height ceilings! The simplicity of the design itself is utterly beguiling and so deceptive, as it must have taken some real skill to get right, but the inner layout is charming too! 

One-storey perfection.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

This plan allows you to see how the site levels were adapted, to provide an ideal living situation, not to mention the fact that the roof is sloped to the rear, to assist with water flow. 

Amazing distribution.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Given that everything is located on one floor in this house, the layout had to be just so and as you can see… a lot of thought DID go into it! With the cars out of the way at the far end, private bedrooms were the sensible choice to flank them, with the open spheres all found closer to the garden, terrace and lovely views. What a house!

For more homes with plans, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 amazing modular homes with their plans.

​10 idees om jou badkamer meer styl te gee
Did any of these homes really tick all your boxes?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks