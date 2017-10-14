Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Liven up your home with 25 small gardens

Justwords Justwords
PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Even the smallest gardens can add a whole new edge to your home’s entrance by making it colourful, fresh and lively. This is a great way to embrace nature and its bounties as well. So read on to take a look at 25 small gardens that are simply beautiful and can liven up your home’s pathway or entrance in no time.

1. Creative genius

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Potted plants supported by a beautiful customized wrought iron or wooden structure can make for a wonderful vertical garden.

2. Mix and match

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

You can even use a corner to bring in greens and mix them with small garden decoration elements like stone, terracotta tiles or water features.

3. Defining the space

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Plants with unusual leaves or stems or flowers can add pizzas to small gardens and give your home character.

4. Play safe

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

The traditional combination of plants and stones is always a safe bet when you are unsure about small garden decorations.

5. The perfect medley

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Lush leafy greens, gravel, stones, a wall of bamboos and a small fountain come together to make this garden perfect and complete.

6. A beautiful path

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Small house gardens can also comprise of a beautiful pebble-laden path flanked by lively greens, so that no crevice goes waste.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Artistic garden

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Feel free to combine vegetation with stones, earthen vases and even sculptures to create an artsy garden.

8. Potted affair

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

While toying with small garden ideas, consider pots and planters in different sizes, shapes and colours if you don’t have enough garden space.

9. Magic with furniture

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Interior landscaping
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Wooden or rattan furniture or vintage pieces painted in bright hues can add much charm to your garden.

10. Use your wall

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Garden Plants & flowers
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Brighten up idle walls with a lush vertical garden and save on precious floor area.

11. Very Zen

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Some beautiful plants, stones or pebbles and a simple water source can make small gardens very peaceful and stylishly minimal.

12. Minimalist yet classy

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Sleek concrete planters in the driveway can be used to grow simple plants for a minimalist yet elegant garden.

13. Compact but vibrant

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Vibrant flowers or plants with colourful leaves can add life to the most compact gardens.

14. Sophistication is key

Espacio Bambú, Espacios que Inspiran Espacios que Inspiran Modern Garden Bamboo
Espacios que Inspiran

Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran

If you wish for a modern and elegant garden, pair trendy furniture with neatly lined plants and stylish flooring as shown above.

15. Stone meets water

ROOF GARDEN MARTÍNEZ, Arqca Arqca Modern Garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

Note how a simple yet beautiful combination of stones and water makes this garden stunning and serene.

16. Stylish pathway

玄関前 アプローチ, 作庭処 植徳 作庭処 植徳 Modern Garden
作庭処　植徳

作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳

Simply using a line of bright green grass between the stone slabs of your pathway can make a very modern statement.

17. Planter to save your day

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Small house gardens can involve sleek and long planters made of concrete, where you can grow what you like.

18. Very innovative

CASA CR-180, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Minimalist style garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

A creative high gate like the one shown above and a brick fence can lend your garden privacy as well as charm.

19. Experiment with bamboo

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Bamboo reeds look neat, minimal, modern and yet very peaceful. Pair them with stones and you won’t have to care much even.

20. A medley of colours

Plaza Maria , Arquitectos I + A Arquitectos I + A Modern Garden
Arquitectos I + A

Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A

Plants with leaves or flowers in different colours can make your garden lively and cheerful, and can be best portrayed against a white or grey wall.

21. Bold flower pots

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Flower pots in bright or bold colours like red, blue, green or orange can add pizzazz to your garden.

22. Hallway garden

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

If you are looking for small garden ideas, consider the corridor or passage leading to your main entrance and adorn it with a few lush plants and beautiful stones as shown above. Credit goes to the architects at Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo.

23. From the future

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern Garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Stone slabs in ultramodern shapes, clear water and a brilliantly illuminated hanging garden make this space unique.

24. Focus on lighting

Eclairage terrasse, Architecture Nature & Lumière Architecture Nature & Lumière Modern Garden
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière

Architecture Nature & Lumière
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière
Architecture Nature & Lumière

Small garden decorations include stylish lighting or LED lamps as well, to highlight the plants you are proud of.

25. Vibrant surprise

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern Garden
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

A modern and vibrant planter with smooth and shiny surfaces like the one above can give your garden a bold touch. Grow colourful flowers in it for a bigger impact.

Here is another story on more garden ideas – 14 easy ways to create a rustic stone-filled garden

​Your own prefab home for under R400,000!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks