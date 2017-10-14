Liven up your home with 25 small gardens

Even the smallest gardens can add a whole new edge to your home’s entrance by making it colourful, fresh and lively. This is a great way to embrace nature and its bounties as well. So read on to take a look at 25 small gardens that are simply beautiful and can liven up your home’s pathway or entrance in no time.
Potted plants supported by a beautiful customized wrought iron or wooden structure can make for a wonderful vertical garden.
You can even use a corner to bring in greens and mix them with small garden decoration elements like stone, terracotta tiles or water features.
Plants with unusual leaves or stems or flowers can add pizzas to small gardens and give your home character.
The traditional combination of plants and stones is always a safe bet when you are unsure about small garden decorations.
Lush leafy greens, gravel, stones, a wall of bamboos and a small fountain come together to make this garden perfect and complete.
Small house gardens can also comprise of a beautiful pebble-laden path flanked by lively greens, so that no crevice goes waste.
Feel free to combine vegetation with stones, earthen vases and even sculptures to create an artsy garden.
While toying with small garden ideas, consider pots and planters in different sizes, shapes and colours if you don’t have enough garden space.
Wooden or rattan furniture or vintage pieces painted in bright hues can add much charm to your garden.
Brighten up idle walls with a lush vertical garden and save on precious floor area.
Some beautiful plants, stones or pebbles and a simple water source can make small gardens very peaceful and stylishly minimal.
Sleek concrete planters in the driveway can be used to grow simple plants for a minimalist yet elegant garden.
Vibrant flowers or plants with colourful leaves can add life to the most compact gardens.
If you wish for a modern and elegant garden, pair trendy furniture with neatly lined plants and stylish flooring as shown above.
Note how a simple yet beautiful combination of stones and water makes this garden stunning and serene.
Simply using a line of bright green grass between the stone slabs of your pathway can make a very modern statement.
Small house gardens can involve sleek and long planters made of concrete, where you can grow what you like.
A creative high gate like the one shown above and a brick fence can lend your garden privacy as well as charm.
Bamboo reeds look neat, minimal, modern and yet very peaceful. Pair them with stones and you won’t have to care much even.
Plants with leaves or flowers in different colours can make your garden lively and cheerful, and can be best portrayed against a white or grey wall.
Flower pots in bright or bold colours like red, blue, green or orange can add pizzazz to your garden.
If you are looking for small garden ideas, consider the corridor or passage leading to your main entrance and adorn it with a few lush plants and beautiful stones as shown above. Credit goes to the architects at Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo.
Stone slabs in ultramodern shapes, clear water and a brilliantly illuminated hanging garden make this space unique.
Small garden decorations include stylish lighting or LED lamps as well, to highlight the plants you are proud of.
A modern and vibrant planter with smooth and shiny surfaces like the one above can give your garden a bold touch. Grow colourful flowers in it for a bigger impact.
