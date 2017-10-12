Your browser is out-of-date.

9 amazing car covers to consider

Casa MaLi, MiD Arquitectura MiD Arquitectura Modern garage/shed
If you don't have the space or inclination for a standard garage, you might need to think a bit more outside the box, in terms of your car storage and we have some cracking ideas for you, right here! Naturally, you'll need to speak with your architect and builder to find out what is actually feasible at your property, but we feel sure that you'll fall in love with at least one of these options and have the requisite space as well. Ready to see some fun ideas? Then come with us!

1. A transparent freestanding structure.

Abri Design pour voiture, FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport Modern garage/shed
FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport
FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport

If you need shelter but don't want it to be a driving force of your facade aesthetic, a semi-clear standalone structure could be perfect for you. Not only can it be placed anywhere, it won;t make a massive design statement either. 

2. A timber carport.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Hostal del Sol, Estudio y Taller de Arquitectura Estudio y Taller de Arquitectura Modern garage/shed
Estudio y Taller de Arquitectura
Estudio y Taller de Arquitectura

When something a touch more organic and integrated is needed, a wooden carport is a fantastic way to go! Far less permanent than a standard garage build and beautiful to boot, these drive-in designs are great.

3. A sculptural success story!

Desafiando paradigmas - Casa H Los Azhares, CB Design CB Design Modern garage/shed White
CB Design
CB Design

Just look at this utterly spectacular sculptural wing that has added an enormous amount of car storage potential, as well as a point of interest! Something like this could easily be added to a home at any point too!

4. A home entrance with something extra.

Casa MaLi, MiD Arquitectura MiD Arquitectura Modern garage/shed
MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura

If you liked the sculptural approach but want something more integrated with your house, how about including a carport area adjacent to your entrance, when designing a dream house? This design in particular looks so futuristic!

5. The concrete jungle.

Casa Berazategui, Besonías Almeida arquitectos Besonías Almeida arquitectos Modern garage/shed Concrete
Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Besonías Almeida arquitectos

For that modern chic look, how about adding a polished concrete wing to your home, just for your cars to live in. Well, you COULD add a bit of a man cave as well, but predominantly, this should be a zone for your vehicles and you can justify it by saying how easy to keep clean concrete is. It also happens to be wonderfully stylish too!

6. Cantilevered creativity.

Proyecto Claudia Quadrin, Estudio de arquitectura MSM (Mar del Plata+Balcarce+Tandil) Estudio de arquitectura MSM (Mar del Plata+Balcarce+Tandil) Modern garage/shed Bricks Beige
Estudio de arquitectura MSM (Mar del Plata+Balcarce+Tandil)
Estudio de arquitectura MSM (Mar del Plata+Balcarce+Tandil)

For a facade with a difference, a cantilevered overhang that is suspended above the driveway certainly wouldn't go amiss! You get the all-weather protection that you need and a brilliant look for your home, all at the same time.

7. Small and simple can be best.

Casa en Barrio Nautico, Grupo PZ Grupo PZ Modern garage/shed
Grupo PZ
Grupo PZ

Permanent structures take a lot of commitment and dedication, so if you want to prove out a car cover first. how about a freestanding metal pergola, with a fabric roof? Easy to install and just as easy to remove, they can offer everything you need until you're sure you need something more steadfast.

8. A real star of the show.

A tensile fabric car shed homify Modern garage/shed
homify
homify

A freestanding car cover can be used to add serious extra style to the outside of your home, if you dare to go a little more artistic with your design and choice! We LOVE this sweeping canopy aesthetic!

9. A cabana for the car.

Garajes y Aparcamientos, Incofusta Incofusta Carport
Incofusta
Incofusta

Finally, how about adding some totally tropical style to your carport? The wooden structure and bamboo matting here have worked so well to really bed the carport into the wider design style. Who said practical can't be gorgeous too?

For more garage inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Practically stylish garage doors and gates.

Did you spot a great alternative to a garage here?

