9 amazing car covers to consider

If you don't have the space or inclination for a standard garage, you might need to think a bit more outside the box, in terms of your car storage and we have some cracking ideas for you, right here! Naturally, you'll need to speak with your architect and builder to find out what is actually feasible at your property, but we feel sure that you'll fall in love with at least one of these options and have the requisite space as well. Ready to see some fun ideas? Then come with us!
If you need shelter but don't want it to be a driving force of your facade aesthetic, a semi-clear standalone structure could be perfect for you. Not only can it be placed anywhere, it won;t make a massive design statement either.
When something a touch more organic and integrated is needed, a wooden carport is a fantastic way to go! Far less permanent than a standard garage build and beautiful to boot, these drive-in designs are great.
Just look at this utterly spectacular sculptural wing that has added an enormous amount of car storage potential, as well as a point of interest! Something like this could easily be added to a home at any point too!
If you liked the sculptural approach but want something more integrated with your house, how about including a carport area adjacent to your entrance, when designing a dream house? This design in particular looks so futuristic!
For that modern chic look, how about adding a polished concrete wing to your home, just for your cars to live in. Well, you COULD add a bit of a man cave as well, but predominantly, this should be a zone for your vehicles and you can justify it by saying how easy to keep clean concrete is. It also happens to be wonderfully stylish too!
For a facade with a difference, a cantilevered overhang that is suspended above the driveway certainly wouldn't go amiss! You get the all-weather protection that you need and a brilliant look for your home, all at the same time.
Permanent structures take a lot of commitment and dedication, so if you want to prove out a car cover first. how about a freestanding metal pergola, with a fabric roof? Easy to install and just as easy to remove, they can offer everything you need until you're sure you need something more steadfast.
A freestanding car cover can be used to add serious extra style to the outside of your home, if you dare to go a little more artistic with your design and choice! We LOVE this sweeping canopy aesthetic!
Finally, how about adding some totally tropical style to your carport? The wooden structure and bamboo matting here have worked so well to really bed the carport into the wider design style. Who said practical can't be gorgeous too?
